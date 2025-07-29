403
US reduces troop existence in Europe
(MENAFN) The United States is considering reducing its military presence in Europe by up to 30%, according to a Politico report released Monday. The move could be officially announced as early as September, as part of a broader Pentagon initiative called the Global Force Posture Review, which reassesses American troop deployments worldwide.
Since returning to office, President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized European NATO allies for not contributing enough to collective defense spending. His administration has hinted that America’s military presence in Europe could be scaled back unless allies increase their financial commitments. In February, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth emphasized that Europe should not take continued American support for granted.
Aylin Matle from the German Council on Foreign Relations estimates that the U.S. could withdraw about 20,000 troops this fall — roughly 20% of current levels — primarily from those deployed during the Biden administration’s 2022 buildup in response to the Ukraine crisis. However, she noted that even a significant cut would still leave a “substantial” U.S. presence, as current troop numbers range between 90,000 and 100,000. U.S. forces in Europe are not only tasked with defending the region but also with projecting power into the Middle East and Africa.
Germany, which hosts the largest U.S. troop contingent in Europe (around 35,000 troops across 35 sites), is especially concerned about the potential drawdown. The German government has sought clarity from Washington, with Defense Minister Boris Pistorius urging the U.S. to provide a detailed withdrawal plan. Pistorius warned that a hasty reduction could create “dangerous capability gaps” that Europe may not be able to fill quickly.
These concerns arise amid the EU’s push to strengthen its own defense capabilities, including the €800 billion ($930 billion) ReArm Europe initiative and NATO’s recent pledge to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP in response to perceived threats from Russia.
Meanwhile, Moscow has dismissed such claims, accusing Western countries of using the “Russian threat” narrative to justify increased military expenditures.
