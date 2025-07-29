Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Perla Global Capital Advisors Obtains Default Judgment Against Empresas Ares SRL - Jose Alberto Gerardo Ares Guzman CEO


2025-07-29 02:46:00
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Perla Global Capital Advisors Obtains Default Judgment Against Empresas Ares SRL and Jose Alberto Gerardo Ares Guzman, Chief Executive Officer and Shareholder

Perla Global Capital has a high level of commitment to assist in capital and strategic planning to infuse foreign direct investment worldwide.” - Fernando Serrano, Managing Principal & DirectorLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Perla Global Capital Advisors ("Perla") announced today that Superior Court of California County of Los Angeles entered final judgement on July 23, 2025 against Empresas Ares SRL and Jose Alberto Gerardo Ares Guzman, Chief Executive Officer and Shareholder, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

A default judgment in the amount of $663,169.47 USD against Empresas Ares SRL for breach of contract and a default judgment in the amount of $525,575.36 USD against Jose Alberto Gerardo Ares Guzman, Chief Executive Officer and Shareholder for breach of guarantee, comprising of principal amount, interest, attorney fees and related costs for a total of $1,188,744.83 USD.

Perla Global Capital Adviosrs was represented by Holland & Knight, Miami and Los Angeles, in addition to Pellerano & Herrera, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Source: Superior Court of California County of Los Angeles Case Number 24STCV08439

