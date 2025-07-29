Mouni Roy On Salakaar: My Character Isn't Just Brave, She's Complicated, Conflicted, Resilient

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) The makers of“Salakaar” unveiled the trailer of the spy thriller on Tuesday. The lead actress of the series Mouni Roy said that her character isn't just brave, she's complicated, conflicted and incredibly resilient.

Mouni said,“This is one of the most emotional roles I've ever done. My character isn't just brave, she's complicated, conflicted, and incredibly resilient. She operates in a high-risk zone, but she also carries her personal trauma and history into every decision.

“The trailer gives just a hint of the layered storytelling, and I feel privileged to be part of a project that dares to go deeper.”

Inspired by real life events, Salakaar takes you deep into a world where loyalty is currency, silence is survival, and one man's past mission could decide the fate of a nation.

The show by Faruk Kabir, which also stars Naveen Kasturia, Mukesh Rishi, Purnendu Bhattacharya, Ashwath Bhatt, and Surya Sharma, is told across two timelines - 1978 and 2025.

Salakaar delves into the covert world of intelligence, nuclear threats, and unfinished missions. The trailer offers a gripping glimpse into the life of Adhir, a deep-cover spy who once thwarted Pakistan's nuclear ambitions, only to face the ghosts of that mission decades later as the National Security Advisor. With the clock ticking and past enemies resurfacing, the stage is set for a showdown where personal vendettas collide with national duty.

Kabir said,“I've always believed that truth is often stranger than fiction and the world of intelligence is a perfect example of that. Salakaar is inspired by real-life events but gives us the creative space to explore the emotional and moral consequences of that world.”

“It's a story about loyalty not just to a nation, but to people, to memory, to ideals... The trailer is a glimpse into a world of invisible wars, silent courage, and the cost of legacy.”

Naveen said Salakaar is the kind of story that stays with you.

“It's layered, intense, and deeply rooted in sacrifice. As an actor, it gave me the chance to step into a world that operates in shadows, where choices are never easy and the stakes are always personal.”

He said that it's rare to find writing that's both politically sharp and emotionally rich.

The actor added:“I feel fortunate to be part of a show that brings both together with such power.”

Mukesh said that the brilliance of Salakaar lies in understanding how grounded and authentic it is.

He added:“My role allowed me to explore power, obsession, and how history never really leaves us; it just waits to resurface. Watching the trailer gave me goosebumps, because it reminded me that this is not just a show, it's a mirror to decades of silent conflict. I'm honoured to be part of something so timely and so intense.”

Salakaar will be streaming from August 8 on JioHotstar. The series is produced by Sphereorigins and Mahir Films.