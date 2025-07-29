403
U.S. Senator Warns Russia: Trump Determined to End Ukraine War
(MENAFN) U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham issued a stark warning to Russia and its trade allies on Monday, stressing that President Donald Trump intends to take decisive action to end the war in Ukraine.
"To those in Russia who believe that President Trump is not serious about ending the bloodbath between Russia and Ukraine: You and your customers will soon be sadly mistaken. You will also soon see that Joe Biden is no longer president."
"Get to the peace table," Graham said on X, directing his message in part at former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.
Medvedev earlier criticized Trump’s aggressive stance toward the Kremlin, cautioning that such moves could spiral into a wider conflict involving not just Ukraine but the United States as well. He accused Trump of engaging in brinkmanship.
"50 days or 10…He should remember 2 things: 1. Russia isn't Israel or even Iran. 2. Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country. Don't go down the Sleepy Joe road!" Medvedev posted on X.
His comments followed Trump’s Monday declaration threatening sanctions and secondary tariffs against Russia if it fails to halt the Ukraine war within a sharply reduced timeline—"about 10 or 12 days."
"I’m going to make a new deadline, of about...10 or 12 days from today. There’s no reason for waiting. It was 50 days, I wanted to be generous, but we don’t see any progress being made," Trump said at a news conference in Scotland.
Graham, who has consistently denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin, previously warned that major Russian oil buyers—including China, India, and Brazil—could face punitive measures for supporting Moscow’s war effort through continued energy trade.
