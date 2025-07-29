403
US university head declares Ivy League in ‘survival mode’
(MENAFN) Ivy League universities are operating in "survival mode" due to mounting pressure from the Trump administration, according to Ohio State University (OSU) President Ted Carter. Since reassuming office in January, President Donald Trump has taken a hardline approach toward higher education, targeting top-tier institutions for what he describes as failures to combat anti-Semitism, eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, and properly handle foreign funding and free speech concerns.
As a result, federal funding has been cut off to several prominent Ivy League schools, including Harvard and Columbia. While Carter noted that he cannot speak on behalf of those institutions, he told CBS News on Sunday that many of his peers are being forced to focus on survival strategies. He clarified, however, that OSU itself is not facing such pressures and expects to remain stable moving forward.
These remarks follow a significant development at Columbia University, which recently agreed to a $200 million settlement with the federal government. The agreement will allow most of its previously suspended funding to be reinstated after investigations into alleged anti-Semitic incidents on campus.
The Trump administration has launched federal reviews into more than 60 universities, spurred by widespread pro-Palestinian demonstrations. Although Columbia has resolved its issues, Harvard continues to face legal challenges and remains in a standoff with the administration. The university has resisted demands to alter its DEI programs, admissions policies, and approach to campus anti-Semitism, leading to the freezing of research grants, restrictions on international students, and a looming threat to its accreditation.
