Amnesty International Denounces Israel’s Temporary Pause in Gaza
(MENAFN) Amnesty International has sharply condemned Israel’s newly declared “tactical pause” in military activity within Gaza, branding the measure as “desperately insufficient” amid what the group describes as a continuing campaign of genocide against Palestinians.
"Israel's announced ‘tactical pause’ in Gaza is desperately insufficient while it commits genocide against Palestinians, who are facing the catastrophic conditions Israel deliberately engineered,” the organization stated Monday on X.
The rights group asserted that humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip remain dire, accusing Israel of deliberately creating the current crisis to inflict widespread suffering.
“There must be an immediate & sustained ceasefire, and an end to Israel’s genocide," it added.
According to Amnesty, brief suspensions in military activity do not substantially alleviate the hardship endured by Palestinians.
“Temporary, tactical pauses while providing small respites are nowhere near enough, given the unthinkable death & suffering Palestinians in Gaza have endured for 21 months,” the group said.
The organization also demanded that all limitations on humanitarian aid and civilian movement into and throughout Gaza be lifted immediately. It called for the reestablishment of a United Nations-led humanitarian aid infrastructure and an end to what it referred to as Israel’s “weaponized aid” system.
“We must restore the pre-existing UN-led humanitarian aid system & dismantle the disastrous, cruel model of weaponized aid imposed by Israel,” the group said.
Appealing for urgent global intervention, Amnesty declared that “the international community has a moral & legal obligation to act decisively against the killing & starvation of Palestinians in Gaza.”
The group further insisted that Israel adhere fully to international law, urging the opening of all border crossings to ensure consistent humanitarian access and the cessation of “unlawful military operations.”
“Palestinians must have justice & dignity. No parent should endure the cries of their starving children. No child should die of hunger,” it concluded.
