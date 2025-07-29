Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Denies Pursuing Talks with Chinese President

2025-07-29 02:33:51
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump firmly dismissed reports on Monday suggesting he was pursuing a high-level meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump clarified that while he is open to visiting China, it would only happen if invited by Xi.

"The Fake News is reporting that I am SEEKING a 'Summit' with President Xi of China. This is not correct, I am not SEEKING anything!" Trump posted on his Truth Social account.

"I may go to China, but it would only be at the invitation of President Xi, which has been extended. Otherwise, no interest! Thank you for your attention to this matter," he added.

His statement comes amid the third round of trade negotiations between the United States and China, currently underway in Stockholm, Sweden. The discussions—led by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng—are expected to continue through Wednesday.

