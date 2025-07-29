Tsingke Biotech Hosts 2025 Small Nucleic Acid Therapeutics Roundtable In Beijing
"Oligonucleotide therapeutics are entering a decisive phase, where delivery, manufacturability, and regulatory readiness are just as important as molecular design," said a Tsingke Biotech spokesperson. "This roundtable reflects our commitment to supporting the entire innovation-to-industrialization pipeline through advanced synthesis and platform capabilities."
Key Highlights from the Roundtable:
- Structural Innovation & Delivery Systems: Experts shared recent progress in nucleic acid design and the development of circular and condensed structures to improve stability and tissue distribution.
- Non-Hepatic and CNS Targeting: New delivery strategies based on glycosylated carriers and ring-shaped condensation mechanisms demonstrated promise in crossing physiological barriers such as the blood-brain barrier.
- Aptamer Drug Development: Screening methods combining solid–liquid interface selection and fluorescence-based validation were discussed as efficient tools for identifying high-affinity aptamer candidates.
- Panel Discussion: Leading voices in the industry addressed pressing issues including:
China's gap in delivery platform technology and core patents
The importance of early-stage CMC planning and platform construction
Navigating cost barriers, clinical acceptance, and IP risk in the domestic ecosystem
The future role of enzymatic synthesis and cell-free manufacturing
Tsingke's Role: Enabling Innovation Through Scalable Manufacturing
As the host and initiator of this roundtable, Tsingke Biotech shared its latest progress in high-purity oligonucleotide synthesis, chemical modification, and IND-enabling raw material support. The company emphasized its commitment to enabling faster and more reliable translation of RNA therapeutics from lab to clinic through robust production capabilities and collaborative partnerships.
"The next decade will define the role of oligonucleotides in precision medicine," the spokesperson added. "Tsingke will continue to serve as a connector between innovation and application, empowering therapeutic developers worldwide."
About Tsingke Biotech
Tsingke Biotech is a synthetic biology and biotech manufacturing company focused on gene and nucleic acid technologies. The company provides a wide portfolio of services including gene synthesis, oligonucleotide production, RNA therapeutics support, and GMP-compliant raw material manufacturing for research, diagnostics, and drug development applications.
SOURCE Beijing Tsingke Biotech Co., Ltd.
