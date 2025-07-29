Willowood Ventures Dominates Automotive Marketing With Record June 2025 Results

Willowood Ventures Automotive Marketing

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Willowood Ventures, the premier automotive marketing agency specializing in car dealership advertising and digital marketing solutions, today announced record-breaking June 2025 results that solidify its position as the dominant force in automotive advertising. With expansion to over 200 dealership partners across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the company continues to revolutionize how dealerships connect with buyers.The automotive advertising agency 's Facebook Sales Events have transformed dealership marketing, consistently generating 300+ leads per week with show rates exceeding 60 percent. Recent campaigns in May and June 2025 have delivered exceptional results, with multiple dealerships reporting their best sales months ever."Our June 2025 performance proves we've revolutionized automotive marketing," said Dominic Scruggs, CEO of Willowood Ventures. "While other agencies talk about impressions and clicks, we deliver actual vehicle sales. Our automotive advertising agency focuses on one metric that matters: cars sold."Recent case studies demonstrate the transformative power of their car dealership advertising approach. A Midwest dealership struggling with 120-day old inventory moved 47 units in one week, saving over $35,000 in floor plan costs. Another dealer behind on June gross profit objectives exceeded their monthly target by $180,000 in just 5 days.As the leading automotive marketing agency with over two decades of dealership experience, Willowood Ventures stands apart through its comprehensive approach to car dealer ads and digital marketing. The company guarantees 75, 100, or 150 appointments for 3, 5, or 7-day events, with roughly half of visitors making purchases.Revolutionary Facebook Sales EventsThe cornerstone of Willowood's automotive advertising strategy generates unprecedented results. O'Fallon Buick GMC reported $297,000 in profit from just one event, while an Oklahoma Chrysler dealership sold 83 vehicles in 10 days. These Facebook Sales Events consistently deliver 20-50 vehicle sales per week.Elite Automotive BDC ServicesOperating 14 hours daily with US-based agents, Willowood's Business Development Center handles all leads from 8 AM to 10 PM EST. This automotive BDC system uses real-time chat and proven scripts to convert leads into confirmed appointments, achieving show rates that regularly exceed 60 percent.Comprehensive Digital Marketing SolutionsWillowood Ventures offers complete automotive marketing services including automotive SEO strategies, car advertising campaigns across Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, auto dealer marketing that targets in-market buyers, automotive paid search managed by Google Elite Partner experts, and email marketing campaigns with 30+ percent open rates.The automotive advertising agency leverages over 700 demographic selects and 300+ marketing parameters, including household income, credit score, and automotive intent. This precision targeting ensures every car ad reaches qualified buyers ready to purchase."We don't just run car dealer ads-we engineer comprehensive automotive marketing campaigns that flood showrooms with qualified buyers," Scruggs explained. "Our approach combines traditional car dealership advertising with modern digital marketing science."In response to rising tariffs and interest rate uncertainty, Willowood Ventures helps dealerships reduce inventory days, acquire low-cost trades through targeted buyback campaigns, dominate primary market areas, and convert competitor customers through strategic audience targeting.Solving Critical Dealership Pain PointsWillowood Ventures specifically addresses urgent dealership challenges. For dealers facing high floor plan costs, their Facebook Sales Events move 20-50 units in just 7 days, rapidly reducing aged inventory. "We've helped dealers clear 90-day old inventory in a single week, saving thousands in floor plan expenses," noted Scruggs.The company's campaigns consistently deliver higher gross profits than dealership averages. While typical dealership gross hovers around $2,000-$2,500 per unit, Willowood events regularly achieve $3,000-$4,000 gross per vehicle through strategic targeting of qualified buyers willing to pay for value.For dealerships behind on monthly objectives, Willowood offers rapid solutions. Their automotive marketing strategies help dealers catch up on both unit count and gross profit goals in days rather than weeks. Recent June 2025 campaigns helped three dealerships exceed their monthly targets by the 15th of the month.Additional pain points addressed include:Staff Efficiency: BDC handles all lead follow-up, freeing sales teams to focus on closingMarket Share Loss: Conquest marketing captures competitor customersService Drive Revenue: Targeted campaigns bring in new service customersCredit Challenged Buyers: Special finance campaigns with trained BDC agentsInventory Turn: Accelerated turn rates reducing holding costsUnlike other automotive marketing agencies, Willowood backs promises with guarantees. If promised appointments aren't met, the company continues efforts at no additional cost-earning trust from over 200 dealership partners.Recent expansion into AI-powered marketing solutions positions Willowood Ventures at the forefront of dealership advertising innovation. The company's June 2025 launch of enhanced multi-platform integrations has already shown a 40 percent improvement in lead quality for participating dealerships.For dealerships seeking transformation, Willowood Ventures offers free 30-minute strategy sessions. With limited territories available, interested dealers should secure market exclusivity immediately.

