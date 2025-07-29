403
U.S. Treasury Raises Q3 Borrowing Projection by USD453B
(MENAFN) The U.S. Treasury Department revealed on Monday a significant increase in its borrowing projection for the third quarter of 2025, now estimating it will reach $1 trillion.
According to an official Treasury release, the projected cash balance at the close of September stands at $850 billion. This updated borrowing forecast exceeds the April estimate by $453 billion.
The Treasury attributed this $453 billion uptick primarily to a lower cash balance at the start of the quarter and anticipated declines in net cash inflows.
"Excluding the lower than assumed beginning-of-quarter cash balance, the current quarter borrowing estimate is $60 billion higher than announced in April," the statement clarified.
Looking ahead, the Treasury anticipates borrowing $590 billion in the final quarter of 2025, while maintaining the cash balance target of $850 billion by year-end.
The report also highlighted that during April to June, the Treasury borrowed $65 billion, ending that quarter with a cash balance of $457 billion.
This contrasts sharply with the Department’s earlier April forecast, which projected second-quarter borrowing at $514 billion and a cash reserve of $850 billion by June’s end.
