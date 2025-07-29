403
5 Alternative Destinations Where Luxury Meets the Unexpected
(MENAFN- PRCO) For travellers who’ve already explored Paris, the Maldives, or the Amalfi Coast, this is an invitation to discover something different. From Saudi Arabia’s untouched Red Sea to the misty rainforests of Rwanda, these destinations are emerging as the new icons of luxury travel. Each one offers a sense of discovery, a connection to nature or heritage, and a standout stay where every detail is considered. Below, five extraordinary places to visit now, where to stay, and unforgettable experiences not to miss.
The Red Sea (Saudi Arabia)
Where the desert meets the reef, The Red Sea is fast emerging as one of the world’s most breathtaking luxury escapes. Set along Saudi Arabia’s untouched western coastline, this extraordinary destination fuses natural wonder with design-forward resorts, intuitive service, and a pace that invites one to truly slow down. Think cinematic sunsets, barefoot luxury, and meaningful connection, to nature, to self, to something new.
Where to stay: Guests can split their time between three distinct resorts to experience the full spectrum of The Red Sea’s landscapes. For a mountain escape, Desert Rock is a feat of design carved into a hidden valley of ancient stone, offering immersive luxury between the cliffs. For desert immersion, Six Senses Southern Dunes captures the vast stillness of the sands with wellness-led stays and stargazing sanctuaries. And for a sea-facing retreat, Shebara sits on Sheybarah Island, its sculptural overwater villas floating above coral-fringed turquoise waters.
What to do: Spend the day diving, snorkelling or paddleboarding across reef-lined lagoons, wind down with a delicious meal, or stargaze under some of the clearest skies on Earth, led by expert astronomers.
Rwanda
Few destinations offer as profound a sense of place as Rwanda. With its soaring volcanoes, emerald rainforests and rare wildlife encounters, this central African nation delivers both luxury and soul-stirring adventure. Travellers are drawn to the country’s quiet power, where mist rises through the jungle canopy and every moment feels purposeful.
Where to stay: Travellers can split their time between One&Only Gorilla’s Nest, nestled in the foothills of Volcanoes National Park, and One&Only Nyungwe House, a tranquil retreat overlooking tea plantations in the south. Both offer immersive experiences with elevated comfort.
What to do: Guests can trek through ancient forest to observe endangered mountain gorillas in the wild, an experience as humbling as it is unforgettable.
AlUla (Saudi Arabia)
A living museum carved into sandstone; AlUla blends ancient Nabataean heritage with modern cultural expression. Towering cliffs, sacred tombs, open-air art installations and starry desert skies make this an unparalleled destination for travellers seeking history with depth and design.
Where to stay: The Chedi Hegra, a serene new retreat steps from UNESCO-listed Hegra, offers minimalist villas and refined hospitality that honour the raw beauty of the surrounding desert.
What to do: Guests can explore the tombs of Hegra by day, then dine among the dunes or attend concerts set against millennia-old backdrops.
Sharjah (United Arab Emirates)
Sharjah may be the UAE’s cultural capital, but it remains a hidden gem for luxury travellers. With its heritage houses, calligraphy museums and restored souks, the city offers a slower, more soulful take on the region, steeped in art, tradition, and architectural charm.
Where to stay: The Chedi Al Bait invites guests to step back in time with its cluster of heritage buildings, converted into a boutique resort complete with shaded courtyards, a serene spa and authentic Emirati details throughout.
What to do: Travellers can spend the day wandering the Heritage District, visiting galleries, and pausing for Arabic coffee amid historic surrounds.
Cape Town (South Africa)
Framed by Table Mountain and the Atlantic Ocean, Cape Town is a city of cinematic contrasts, where nature, culture and cosmopolitan energy converge. From art galleries to surf beaches, wine farms to penguin colonies, the city invites travellers to do it all, or simply slow down and take it in.
Where to stay: One&Only Cape Town sits on the V&A Waterfront, offering views of the marina and Table Mountain, as well as celebrated dining (including Nobu), a lush spa, and curated local experiences.
What to do: Guests can take the cableway up Table Mountain, explore the Cape Peninsula, or enjoy a full-day wine tasting tour through the famed Stellenbosch region.
