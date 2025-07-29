403
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Limited (MSWIL) reported revenues of Rs. 2,338 crores, a 14% revenue growth YoY, Remains a debt-free company while continuing strategic expansions.
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru – 28th July 2025 – Motherson Sumi Wiring India Limited (MSWIL) announced its financial results for the fiscal year 2025-26 first quarter, which ended on 30th June 2025.
Mr. Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Chairman, Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd., said,
“The company has delivered a robust year-on-year revenue growth, significantly outpacing th’ industry’s expansion. This reflects our competitiveness and strong relationship with customers, which has enabled us to be present in their key existing and new model launches. While the ramp-up at a specific Greenfield project is growing at a slower-than-expected rate due to market dynamics, we remain on track with our strategic expansion plans to support future requirements of OEMs. Our commitment to operational excellence and customer partnership positions us well for sustained growth and value creation in the coming quarters.”
Key Highlights
• Strong revenue growth of 14% YoY, where the industry grew by 3% demonstrating strong content growth and presence on new model launches.
• Profitability ex Greenfields is stable; ramp up of Greenfields will further enhance the same
• One of the Greenfield started production in Q1 and will further ramp up in the next quarters
• Continue to maintain a debt-free status
• EV share of revenue is 5.4% for Q1 FY26
Financial Performance
