RBL Bank Marks Kargil Vijay Diwas with a Commitment: Pledges 1% of Workforce Representation for Ex-Armed Forces Personnel

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, July 28, 2025: As India honoured its war heroes on Kargil Vijay Divas, RBL Bank too paid its tribute to India’s brave soldiers. It pledged to ensure that going forward, 1% of its workforce will comprise personnel exclusively from ex-armed forces. As an organization with a long heritage, the Bank has engaged ex-service personnel in a wide variety of roles in the past too.

With this initiative, the Bank intends to provide meaningful second career options to ex-armed forces personnel, while duly recognizing and capitalising on their exceptional leadership qualities, discipline, values, training, fitness, and survival instincts.

Various opportunities include core business operations, general administration, financial crimes, risk management, technology, IT services & ICT. The Bank has also planned specialized onboarding programs, assisting the new employees as they transition from armed forces to a corporate work stream.

R Subramaniakumar, MD & CEO, RBL Bank said, "As an organisation which has partnered the India story for 82 years, this initiative is our small gesture and a mark of respect to the armed forces individuals and their families. By creating opportunities, and welcoming ex-servicemen into our organization, we shall not only honour their service but also gain from their invaluable skills and experience in serving the nation. We are deeply inspired by their resilience, integrity, agility and discipline."

The recruitment process will commence from July 28, 2025 onwards and applications need to be sent on ... email id. The Bank aims to start onboarding and training from September 2025.

