Wellstat Appoints Jeffrey Britell As Chief Operating Officer Amidst Period Of Strategic Growth
Britell joins the executive team at a pivotal moment in the company's trajectory. With a deep background in executive management, technology, and global operational excellence, he will lead core operations and scale internal systems to support continued geographic expansion. His leadership will be key as WellStat deepens its presence across commercial real estate, education, healthcare, and data center sectors.
Britell's appointment follows a year of accelerated business momentum under CEO Dave Brown, who assumed leadership in July 2024. Over the past 12 months, WellStat has rapidly scaled its global footprint, with recurring revenue growing by over 50% year-over-year, driven by expansion across markets, verticals, and product lines.
During this period, the company increased its active workforce globally and completed the acquisition and integration of Iknaia, a UK-based environmental monitoring company known for its Airscan product line. As the organization continues to grow, a more formalized leadership structure is being established to maintain focus, agility, and customer impact at scale.
“Jeff brings a rare combination of operational discipline, strategic thinking, and people-first leadership,” said Brown.“As we expand our geographic and vertical footprint and further enhance our product offerings, his experience will be critical to scaling with excellence while staying true to our mission and culture.”
“I'm thrilled to join WellStat at such an exciting stage of growth,” said Britell.“The mission to create healthier, more energy efficient buildings is more relevant than ever. I look forward to working closely with the broader team to operationalize our strategy and deliver exceptional value to customers around the world.”
Britell's appointment further strengthens WellStat's executive leadership team as the company continues to deliver scalable, high-impact solutions across the built environment.
About WellStat
WellStat is a leading PropTech company delivering real-time energy management and air quality solutions for the built environment. Through advanced analytics, IoT integration, and seamless BMS connectivity, WellStat helps property owners and operators reduce costs, cut emissions, and create healthier, more efficient spaces. Trusted by top real estate brands, WellStat's platform powers data-driven decisions that drive sustainability and operational performance. For more information, please visit wellstat.io.
Media contacts:
Melanie Budden/Wendy Chan
The Realization Group on behalf of WellStat
...
Delaney Andrews
Digital Marketing Coordinator
WellStat
...
Attachment
-
Jeff Britell
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- $MBG Token Pre-Sale Set For July 15 - Only 7 Million Tokens Available At $0.35
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
CommentsNo comment