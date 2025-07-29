Wellstat Appoints Jeffrey Britell As Chief Operating Officer Amidst Period Of Strategic Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WellStat, a leading PropTech company delivering real-time energy and air quality intelligence, today announced the appointment of Jeffrey Britell as Chief Operating Officer.

Britell joins the executive team at a pivotal moment in the company's trajectory. With a deep background in executive management, technology, and global operational excellence, he will lead core operations and scale internal systems to support continued geographic expansion. His leadership will be key as WellStat deepens its presence across commercial real estate, education, healthcare, and data center sectors.

Britell's appointment follows a year of accelerated business momentum under CEO Dave Brown, who assumed leadership in July 2024. Over the past 12 months, WellStat has rapidly scaled its global footprint, with recurring revenue growing by over 50% year-over-year, driven by expansion across markets, verticals, and product lines.

During this period, the company increased its active workforce globally and completed the acquisition and integration of Iknaia, a UK-based environmental monitoring company known for its Airscan product line. As the organization continues to grow, a more formalized leadership structure is being established to maintain focus, agility, and customer impact at scale.

“Jeff brings a rare combination of operational discipline, strategic thinking, and people-first leadership,” said Brown.“As we expand our geographic and vertical footprint and further enhance our product offerings, his experience will be critical to scaling with excellence while staying true to our mission and culture.”

“I'm thrilled to join WellStat at such an exciting stage of growth,” said Britell.“The mission to create healthier, more energy efficient buildings is more relevant than ever. I look forward to working closely with the broader team to operationalize our strategy and deliver exceptional value to customers around the world.”

Britell's appointment further strengthens WellStat's executive leadership team as the company continues to deliver scalable, high-impact solutions across the built environment.

About WellStat

WellStat is a leading PropTech company delivering real-time energy management and air quality solutions for the built environment. Through advanced analytics, IoT integration, and seamless BMS connectivity, WellStat helps property owners and operators reduce costs, cut emissions, and create healthier, more efficient spaces. Trusted by top real estate brands, WellStat's platform powers data-driven decisions that drive sustainability and operational performance. For more information, please visit wellstat.io.

Media contacts:

Melanie Budden/Wendy Chan

The Realization Group on behalf of WellStat

...



Delaney Andrews

Digital Marketing Coordinator

WellStat

...



Attachment

Jeff Britell

