Equinor ASA: Share Buy-Back Third Tranche For 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please see below information about transactions made under the third tranche of the 2025 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO). Date on which the buy-back tranche was announced: 23 July 2025. The duration of the buy-back tranche: 24 July to no later than 27 October 2025. Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 23 July 2025, available here: From 24 July to 25 July 2025, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 519,300 own shares at an average price of NOK 258,9479 per share. Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average share price (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 24 July OSE 259,300 258.5174 67,033,561.82 CEUX TQEX 25 July OSE 260,000 259.3773 67,438,098.00 CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 519,300 258.9479 134,471,659.82 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the tranche



OSE CEUX TQEX Total Total buy-backs under the tranche (accumulated)



OSE 519,300 258.9479 134,471,659.82 CEUX TQEX Total 519,300 258.9479 134,471,659.82



Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 26,085,243 own shares, corresponding to 1.02% of Equinor ASA's share capital, including shares under Equinor's share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor's share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 16,896,488 own shares, corresponding to 0.66% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix: A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at

