Lift Biosciences Announces Grant Of €12 Million From Ireland's Disruptive Technologies Innovation Fund To Support The First-In-Human Clinical Trial Of Lift's IMAN Therapy

Galway, London, 29 July 2025– LIfT BioSciences, ('LIfT' or 'the Company'), a rapidly emerging biotech and the global leader in neutrophil immunotherapies, today announces a grant of €12 million has been awarded from Ireland's Disruptive Technologies Innovation Fund (DTIF) to advance its Immuno-Modulatory Alpha Neutrophils (IMANs), designed to overcome treatment resistance in solid tumours, through first-in-human clinical trials expected to start in Q4 2026.

The €12 million grant, the largest grant awarded by the DTIF to date, was awarded to a consortium LIfT formed with the University of Galway, renowned for their expertise in cell therapy development, innovation, and clinical trials and Hooke Bio, pioneers of a novel immuno-analytics platform designed to enhance therapy response rates, as part of the Company's grant application process.

The funding will be used to conduct an investigator initiated clinical trial designed to test the feasibility and safety of IMAN therapy administered to patients with metastatic cervical cancer or head and neck cancer who have exhausted all standard treatment options, including checkpoint inhibitors.

Alex Blyth, Chief Executive Officer of LIfT Biosciences, said: “The grant awarded from DTIF is a significant milestone for LIfT as we expand our presence in Ireland and advance toward closing the second round of our Series A financing. By combining LIfT's innovative immunotherapy platform with the University of Galway's deep expertise in oncology, patient care, and advanced manufacturing, and Hooke Bio's analytical expertise, we are enhancing our clinical-stage research and accelerating the path to delivering IMANs to patients. The majority of this grant will support CMC manufacturing and the clinical trial itself, positioning LIfT at the forefront of next-generation cancer immunotherapies.”

Commenting on the award, Peter Burke, Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment , said that“The Government established the Disruptive Technologies Innovation Fund to invest in technologies that demonstrate true innovation and with the potential to address critical national and societal challenges. We want to fund projects that will make a real difference to people's lives. The N-LIfT project has come through a rigorous evaluation process and the level of funding awarded reflects its potential to be a game-changer in cancer therapy. I'm excited to see the impact it will deliver.”

The trial will test progressively higher IMAN doses in sequential patient cohorts to determine the biologically active dose. It will then be expanded to additional patients who will be infused with IMANs at the previously determined recommended dose in combination with checkpoint inhibitor therapy. The results of this evaluation will help bring this promising technology to cancer patients faster and enable LIfT to attract additional investment into Ireland for its ongoing clinical and manufacturing programme in Galway.

Dr Michael McCarthy, Consultant Medical Oncologist and Principal Investigator at University Hospital Galway added: “Cancer remains one of the most complex and dynamic diseases. IMANs have the potential to overcome key limitations of current cancer treatments by activating both the innate and adaptive branches of the immune system. This dual stimulation enables a comprehensive anti-tumour response, representing a transformative advancement in cancer therapy. We are pleased to receive this grant in collaboration with LIfT and Hooke Bio, and we look forward to accelerating the clinical development of this groundbreaking immunotherapy.”

Professor Sean Hynes, Consultant Histopathologist and Translational Cancer Researcher from the School of Medicine and Lead Academic on the award commented: “In partnership with LIfT Biosciences and Hooke Bio, we are very excited about the University of Galway and Galway University Hospital being at the forefront of delivering on new oncological cellular therapies by using neutrophils, the body's own first responders, in the fight against cancer and ensuring patients in the West of Ireland have access to such cutting edge treatments.”

Mark Lyons, Ph.D., CEO at Hooke Bio added: “We're very excited to be able to employ our Mera body on a plate platform to support the development of LIfT's immuno-oncology therapeutic. This project highlights the strength of the Irish clinical research eco system and the power of collaboration.”

DTIF is a €500 million challenge-based fund established under Project Ireland 2040. It is one of four funds set up under the National Development Plan (NDP) 2018-2027. It is managed by the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment and administered by Enterprise Ireland.

The DTIF fund is for clients of Enterprise Ireland, Údarás na Gaeltachta, IDA Ireland and research performing organisations in Ireland that are collaborating on industrial research and / or experimental development in highly innovative projects. LIfT, registered as Eolaíocht Bhitheach LIfT Teoranta, has a base in An Spidéal, Co. Galway at (gteic@An Spidéal) and, as an Údarás na Gaeltachta client, has been supported by them to create employment in the Gaeltacht.

About LIfT BioSciences

LIfT BioSciences is a UK and Ireland-based biotech pioneering a first-in-class allogeneic alpha neutrophil immunotherapy that overcomes treatment resistance in solid tumours by restoring immune competence. Its Immuno-Modulatory Alpha Neutrophils (IMANs) recognise and destroy cancer cells through advanced threat pattern recognition in a non-antigen-specific manner. Clinical studies show that this class of neutrophils can prevent tumour escape-responsible for over 90% of cancer-related deaths-by delivering a durable, total immune response and lasting immunity.

LIfT's patented N-LIfT platform is derived from exceptional donor stem cells cultured in a proprietary enhancement media, enabling scalable and potent cell production. The company is also advancing iPSC technology and genetic engineering to create next-generation IMAN therapies with pharma partners to achieve cost-effective, long-term remission for cancer patients and beyond. LIfT is currently completing its 2nd close on its Series A round.

