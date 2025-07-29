Online Legal Services Limited Wins Business Awards UK's Ecommerce Business Of The Year 2025 Wiltshire

Tech-led family law brand recognised for innovation, growth, and client impact.

SWINDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Online Legal Services Ltd, the parent company of OLS Solicitors , has won Ecommerce Business of the Year 2025 – Wiltshire at the Business Awards UK-recognising its trailblazing approach to delivering affordable, high-quality legal services online.At the heart of this win is the company's mission: to drive down the cost of legal services without compromising on quality. By using smart technology, integrated platforms, and expert solicitors, the company has created a client experience unlike anything else in the family law sector.“This award reflects years of dedication to doing things differently,” said Mark Keenan, Founder & CEO.“We've built a system that combines fixed fees, automation, and human expertise-so people can resolve legal matters without unnecessary cost, confusion or delay.”Key innovations include:DivorceTrack – a proprietary client portal used by Divorce-Online clients to track and complete their divorce or consent order step by step.LEAP Legal Software – used by OLS Solicitors to manage complex legal work and ensure regulatory compliance with maximum efficiency.Seamless Integration – DivorceTrack and LEAP work together to create a joined-up client experience, where both online and solicitor-led services are fully aligned.AI-powered communication – used to support thousands of client queries each month, helping the team focus on legal outcomes, not admin.This synergy between systems ensures clients enjoy the simplicity of an online journey with the reassurance of regulated solicitor support when needed.With over 200,000 clients helped to date, Online Legal Services Ltd continues to lead the way in digital family law-and now has the award to prove it.

