Vertical Flight Society Announces New Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of AHS

The Vertical Flight Society announces the appointment of Dr. Hyeonsoo Yeo as the new Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of the American Helicopter Society (JAHS).

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Vertical Flight Society (VFS), the world's leading nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing vertical flight, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Hyeonsoo Yeo as the new Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of the American Helicopter Society (JAHS).Dr. Yeo is the group leader for Comprehensive Analysis and Structural Dynamics at the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center (DEVCOM AvMC), located at Moffett Field, California.The Journal of the American Helicopter Society is the world's only peer-reviewed scientific journal dedicated to vertical flight technology. Published quarterly by VFS, JAHS has been in continuous publication since 1956. It covers the full spectrum of vertical flight focus and disciplines, including aeromechanics, acoustics, dynamics, structural design, manufacturing, electric VTOL (eVTOL), safety, reliability, and more.Dr. Yeo brings extensive experience to the role, having served as a JAHS associate editor since 2013. He has also chaired the VFS Dynamics Technical Committee, served as Technical Chair of the Fifth Decennial AHS Aeromechanics Specialists' Conference, and most recently, the VFS Forum 80 in 2024.An accomplished researcher, Dr. Yeo has authored more than 150 publications, including 58 journal articles, and is the recipient of seven Best Paper Awards at various VFS Forum events. He received the prestigious Alfred Gessow Award for best technical paper at the Forum in 2011. Dr. Yeo is a Technical Fellow of VFS and an Associate Fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA).For more information about JAHS or the Vertical Flight Society, visit .VFS is @VTOLsociety on social media: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Vimeo and YouTube, and also has @ElectricVTOL channels on Facebook.

