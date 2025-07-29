403
Obsession Launches THE MOONSHOT CHALLENGE
(MENAFN- Karim Geadah) Dubai, UAE; 29 July 2025 – Obsession has launched a dedicated new service helping the next generation of obsessed founders bring radical, world-changing ideas to life by unlocking bold new business breakthroughs.
What if building something extremely ambitious or seemingly impossible was no longer reserved for tech giants or billion-dollar incubators?
What if your boldest idea could come to life with the right system, partners, and provocation?
That’s the question Obsession is answering with the launch of ‘The MOONSHOT Challenge’: a dedicated new offering for founders and leaders ready to build the kind of businesses the world hasn’t seen yet.
After a year of working behind the scenes with visionary entrepreneurs, the team at Obsession noticed a pattern: while most businesses focus on incremental improvements, a rare few dare to break the mold entirely. These founders don’t need slide decks or surface-level advice—they need a space to provoke, stretch, and shape their most ambitious thinking. That’s what led to the creation of ‘The MOONSHOT Challenge’.
“We didn’t build this for the conventional,” said Mohamad Badr, Founder and CEO of Obsession.
“We created The MOONSHOT Challenge for those who think ten steps ahead and don’t want to play by existing rules but write their own legacy, reinvent their category, and rewire how things are done. In an age where AI evolves at lightning speed and markets shift daily, the smartest move is to stop waiting and be bold enough to leap.”
So, what is The Moonshot Challenge?
The Moonshot Challenge is a highly tailored service designed for founders and teams building radical, future-facing businesses. It’s a collaborative, inside-out process that helps turn raw, ambitious ideas into fully formed concepts ready to be executed, tested, and launched.
The process is structured around a proprietary model, ‘3IB’ which begins with ‘Insight’ through identifying the real problem worth solving, or the opportunity worth pursuing, followed by ‘Ideas’ and generating a wealth of ideas that break patterns, thinking laterally, and imagining the impossible. The next step is ‘Innovation, in which participants can design a future-ready innovation portfolio with testable business models and finally ‘breakthrough’ by landing a bold venture play with clear traction pathways,
Built for speed, depth, and strategic edge, The Moonshot Challenge combines future foresight, strategic provocations, rapid prototyping, and business design tools all tailored to the founder’s unique context.
“We saw a clear gap in the market,” Badr adds.
“Every company has an HR department, a finance department, a marketing department but innovation is often treated as optional. We believe it should be essential. Not just for tech companies, but for any leader who wants to grow radically and disrupt smartly.”
Who’s Behind This?
Founded in 2024, Obsession is led by a collective of innovation and industry experts—curious whole-brainers who build with boldness and heart. The Moonshot Challenge is powered by a cross-disciplinary team that includes Mohamad Badr (Founder & CEO), Inigo Franco (Ex-WPP), Elena Cernea (EMBA, INSEAD, Dr. Ali Ammar (Ex-J&J), Andy Palanisamy (Harvard, Ex-NASA, Ex-Parsons), Tyrone Braganza (Ex HR Director, Royal Caribbean/Carnival Corporation) and Dr. Sally Hammoud (PhD in AI).
With offices in Paris, Dubai, and Mumbai, and operations across Beirut and Riyadh, Obsession works globally across sectors and categories.
The company is also supported by a powerhouse Board of Advisors with global expertise in healthcare, education, AI, design, and venture capital including Ibrahim Al Hudhaif, Dr. Halim Choueiry, Hayssam Ibrahim, Hassan Ballout, and Fran Owens all united by one shared belief: Moonshot or Nothing
Why Now?
Because there’s never been a better or more urgent time.
AI has lowered the barrier to execution. You no longer need a massive team to launch a product. But while the ‘how’ of building has gotten easier, the what and why have become exponentially more important.
In an era of automation and sameness, originality is the new unfair advantage. Whole-brain and creative thinking have become the most valuable assets and Obsession believes the time to act on them is now before the window closes.
Who It’s For:
The Moonshot Challenge is built for founders with disruptive ideas too bold for the average business lens, investors or family offices exploring future-defining ventures, corporate leaders seeking to embed risk-taking and long-term thinking into their culture, as well as family offices ready to incubate ventures with purpose and edge and entrepreneurs pivoting from traditional businesses to original plays.
If your idea doesn’t quite “fit” what’s expected, that may be the best sign it’s worth building.
What’s Next?
The Moonshot Challenge is now live.
Obsession is selectively onboarding new projects starting this summer.
To explore if your idea is a fit, visit itsobsession.com/the-moonshot-challenge
or follow Obsession on LinkedIn and Instagram.
-Ends-
