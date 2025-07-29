403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
MBRF secures Egypt’s Media and Digital Transformation Foundation Award for Best Knowledge and Innovation-Supporting Institution
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) 28 July 2025- The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) secured the ‘Best Knowledge and Innovation-Supporting Institution in the Arab World’ title for 2025 for its groundbreaking efforts to empower Arab generations with essential tools for knowledge and innovation, as well as to promote societies based on science, critical thinking, and creativity. The award was presented by Egypt’s Media and Digital Transformation Foundation.
This prestigious honor celebrates MBRF’s long-standing legacy spanning over 25 years of promoting education and innovation. The Foundation has established several educational ecosystems fostering education, entrepreneurship, and research and development (R&D), as well as launching strategic initiatives that have significantly advanced knowledge creation and sharing in Arab communities. Through strategic initiatives and transformative programs, the Foundation has taken a leading role in shaping knowledge-based societies throughout the Arab world.
H.E. Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, said: “We are honored to receive this distinguished award, which reaffirms our steadfast commitment to knowledge as the foundation of progress. It represents both a valued addition to our collection of accolades and validates our intellectual and knowledge-based mission. At MBRF, we believe that investing in people is the most powerful investment a nation can make. Guided by the vision of our wise leadership, we remain dedicated to serving as a beacon for Arab creativity, building knowledge-based societies, empowering individuals, and inspiring innovation across the region and beyond.”
H.E. further commended the Media and Digital Transformation Foundation in Egypt for its influential role in promoting creative and digital media across the Arab world, fostering an innovative, technology-driven media landscape through its persistent efforts. He praised the Foundation’s Media Creativity Competition as a crucial platform for discovering and supporting emerging talent, while celebrating the region’s rich creative potential across various media sectors.
With a growing portfolio of impactful initiatives, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation continues to drive a culture of learning, innovation, and sustainable development. Its efforts remain essential in laying the foundation for a thriving knowledge economy focused on empowering individuals, enhancing capacities, and creating supportive conditions for knowledge creation and sharing across the Arab world and internationally.
This prestigious honor celebrates MBRF’s long-standing legacy spanning over 25 years of promoting education and innovation. The Foundation has established several educational ecosystems fostering education, entrepreneurship, and research and development (R&D), as well as launching strategic initiatives that have significantly advanced knowledge creation and sharing in Arab communities. Through strategic initiatives and transformative programs, the Foundation has taken a leading role in shaping knowledge-based societies throughout the Arab world.
H.E. Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, said: “We are honored to receive this distinguished award, which reaffirms our steadfast commitment to knowledge as the foundation of progress. It represents both a valued addition to our collection of accolades and validates our intellectual and knowledge-based mission. At MBRF, we believe that investing in people is the most powerful investment a nation can make. Guided by the vision of our wise leadership, we remain dedicated to serving as a beacon for Arab creativity, building knowledge-based societies, empowering individuals, and inspiring innovation across the region and beyond.”
H.E. further commended the Media and Digital Transformation Foundation in Egypt for its influential role in promoting creative and digital media across the Arab world, fostering an innovative, technology-driven media landscape through its persistent efforts. He praised the Foundation’s Media Creativity Competition as a crucial platform for discovering and supporting emerging talent, while celebrating the region’s rich creative potential across various media sectors.
With a growing portfolio of impactful initiatives, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation continues to drive a culture of learning, innovation, and sustainable development. Its efforts remain essential in laying the foundation for a thriving knowledge economy focused on empowering individuals, enhancing capacities, and creating supportive conditions for knowledge creation and sharing across the Arab world and internationally.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- $MBG Token Pre-Sale Set For July 15 - Only 7 Million Tokens Available At $0.35
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
CommentsNo comment