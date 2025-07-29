403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Strong Rebound in Crypto Markets Ahead of Fed Decision and Record M2 Liquidity
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – July 28, 2025
Having retreated 5% last week, crypto markets have bounced back and are now within a whisker of the $3.94 trillion market capitalisation all-time high. Simon Peters, crypto analyst, eToro said
Bitcoin’s short-term support of $116,500 was momentarily broken, with the number one cryptoasset sliding down to as low as $114,500. This was potentially due to a bitcoin whale selling 80,000 bitcoin on the open market.
In the past a sale of this size would have triggered a real crash in prices. It’s positive to see that these days, as bitcoin has matured, the demand is there to absorb an order of this size, and that the bitcoin price barely moved.
Simon Peters, crypto analyst, eToro added, US M2 money supply, that is cash on hand, money in checking and savings accounts as well as other short-term saving vehicles like money market funds, has climbed to a record high of $22.02 trillion US dollars. Bitcoin and other cryptoasset prices have historically followed this metric suggesting we could be shaping up for another leg higher very soon.
We also have the latest Federal Reserve meeting and interest rate decision on Wednesday that could spark a further move higher in cryptoasset prices. Whilst it is widely expected that the Fed will hold rates, there has been growing pressure in recent weeks - particularly from President Trump himself - for the central bank to cut.
Could we see a shock cut this week? We wait to see.
Having retreated 5% last week, crypto markets have bounced back and are now within a whisker of the $3.94 trillion market capitalisation all-time high. Simon Peters, crypto analyst, eToro said
Bitcoin’s short-term support of $116,500 was momentarily broken, with the number one cryptoasset sliding down to as low as $114,500. This was potentially due to a bitcoin whale selling 80,000 bitcoin on the open market.
In the past a sale of this size would have triggered a real crash in prices. It’s positive to see that these days, as bitcoin has matured, the demand is there to absorb an order of this size, and that the bitcoin price barely moved.
Simon Peters, crypto analyst, eToro added, US M2 money supply, that is cash on hand, money in checking and savings accounts as well as other short-term saving vehicles like money market funds, has climbed to a record high of $22.02 trillion US dollars. Bitcoin and other cryptoasset prices have historically followed this metric suggesting we could be shaping up for another leg higher very soon.
We also have the latest Federal Reserve meeting and interest rate decision on Wednesday that could spark a further move higher in cryptoasset prices. Whilst it is widely expected that the Fed will hold rates, there has been growing pressure in recent weeks - particularly from President Trump himself - for the central bank to cut.
Could we see a shock cut this week? We wait to see.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- $MBG Token Pre-Sale Set For July 15 - Only 7 Million Tokens Available At $0.35
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
CommentsNo comment