UK may consider military action against China if Taiwan’s situation escalates
(MENAFN) British Defense Secretary John Healey has stated that the United Kingdom may consider military action against China if the situation surrounding Taiwan escalates, though he stressed that diplomacy remains the preferred route. His comments mark one of the strongest indications yet from a UK official of potential involvement in a conflict in the Asia-Pacific region.
During a visit to Australia, Healey spoke to the press and declared that Britain would “secure peace through strength” if needed. His remarks came as the HMS Prince of Wales, a British aircraft carrier outfitted with F-35 fighter jets, made port in Darwin. The visit is part of a nine-month mission in the Pacific that includes joint exercises with Australian forces and port stops in Japan and South Korea. It is the first time in nearly three decades that a British strike group has operated in the region.
“If we have to fight, as we have done in the past, Australia and the UK are nations that will fight together. We exercise together and by exercising together and being more ready to fight, we deter better together,” Healey stated when asked how the UK would respond to a potential crisis around Taiwan.
He later clarified that he was speaking “in general terms,” adding that the UK's policy toward Taiwan remains unchanged.
China views Taiwan as an integral part of its territory under the One-China principle and has consistently called for reunification. While it says peaceful reunification is preferred, it has not ruled out the use of force.
Taiwan has operated with its own government since 1949, after nationalist forces took refuge there following defeat in the Chinese Civil War. Most countries, including Russia, acknowledge Beijing’s claim over the island. While the UK and the US formally observe the One-China policy, they maintain unofficial relations with Taiwan and continue to provide it with weapons and military support.
Last month, Beijing condemned the passage of a British naval vessel through the Taiwan Strait, accusing London of conducting operations in Chinese territorial waters. Chinese authorities described the move as one that “deliberately cause[s] trouble” and destabilizes the region.
