Farmers Value Government Support For Promoting Local Dates

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah

Doha: Local farmers have expressed deep appreciation for the government's continued support in promoting local agricultural production, particularly dates.

Among the many voices highlighting this progress is Yousef Ahmed Al-Taher, owner of Al-Taher Farms, who shared his experience at the ongoing local date festival.

Speaking to The Peninsula recently, Al-Taher emphasised how government-backed initiatives and agricultural festivals have played a crucial role in expanding farmers' capabilities.

“In the first year, only 13 farms participated. Today, we have 114,” he said, attributing the remarkable increase to the visibility and commercial opportunities such festivals offer.“Having the festival at the heart of Doha created growing consumer interest and encouraged more farmers to showcase their produce.”

Thanks to the ministry's decision to extend the festival duration from July 24 to August 7, Al-Taher noted that it allows for the inclusion of more date varieties, particularly those that ripen later in the season.“This gives farmers a real chance to display their full range of products.”

Al-Taher, a regular participant, highlighted that his dedication stems from the opportunity these platforms provide to improve product visibility and reinforce quality standards.“We grow around 1,300 palm trees and produce about 45–50 tonnes annually, covering nearly 50 known and lesser-known date varieties,” he added.

Reflecting on previous events, Al-Taher shared that he sold approximately nine tonnes of dates at last year's festival alone. He remains optimistic about this year's sales, believing that with the participation of over 100 farms, the festival will achieve record success.

He also praised the coordination between Souq Waqif management and the Ministry of Municipality, which facilitated farmers' participation.“This isn't just a commercial event - it's a cultural necessity,” Al-Taher stressed.“Date farming is a deeply rooted part of our heritage, passed from generation to generation. In our desert nation, the date palm tree has always been a source of sustenance, offering food, shelter, and materials for daily life.”

He concluded by acknowledging the invaluable role of the date palm in Qatari society - not only as a fruit but as a symbol of resilience, sustainability, and heritage. The local date festival continues to draw large crowds, reinforcing the growing popularity of Qatari dates both locally and internationally.

The 10th Local Dates Festival is running at Eastern Square of Souq Waqif until August 7, welcoming visitors from 4pm to 9pm on weekdays, and until 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

Organized by the Ministry of Municipality in collaboration with Souq Waqif, the festival offers a unique platform for local farmers to connect directly with consumers, while highlighting the country's agricultural heritage and date cultivation excellence.

This year's edition offers a wide variety of locally grown dates, as well as date-based products, continuing the tradition of excellence that led to record-breaking sales of 240 tonnes in last year's edition.

It is expect even better outcomes this year, driven by the outstanding quality of Qatari dates and increasing visitor interest.