Minister Of State Meets Swiss State Secretary


2025-07-29 02:11:18
New York: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Khulaifi met with State Secretary at the Department of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland HE Monika Schmutz Kirgoz on the sidelines of the High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, held in New York.

Discussions during the meeting covered cooperation ties between the two countries, as well as the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, and ways to advance international efforts to enhance international efforts aimed at resolving the Palestinian issue through peaceful means and advancing the implementation of the two-state solution.

In addition, the meeting touched on key regional and international developments.

