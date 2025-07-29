QPHI Educates Students On Genomics With Innovative Game

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Precision Health Institute (QPHI), a member of Qatar Foundation, has announced the successful completion of its Genome Heroes Stations tour across Ministry schools for the 2024/2025 academic year.

The initiative, conducted in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MOEHE), has reached 9,506 students across 38 schools, marking two years of joint efforts to introduce genomics education to primary school students.

The programme used QPHI's educational game, Genome Heroes, to engage students in learning the fundamentals of genomics through fun, interactive methods.“Through our educational game Genome Heroes, we introduced the fundamentals of genomics in a fun and engaging way,” QPHI shared on the X platform.

Genome Heroes is an educational mobile game developed by QPHI, with support from Qatar Foundation students. Available in English and Arabic on Apple Store and Google Play, the game simplifies genetics and heredity for children, aiming to raise awareness of genomic science and build a basic understanding of genomics through fun, interactive learning.

As part of its broader mission to cultivate the next generation of scientists, QPHI is deepening its collaboration with Qatar Foundation's Pre-University Education (PUE). This collaboration is aimed at introducing primary school students from grades 1 to 6 to genome science through hands-on workshops and educational games. The Genome Heroes tour recently visited QF schools, starting with Qatar Academy Sidra and Academyati, where students engaged directly with the game and learned the basics of genomics.

In a video posted by QPHI on X platform,Genomic Education Expert at QPHI, Dima N. Darwish said,“The aim of Genome Heroes game is to transfer knowledge. Our primary goal is to transfer knowledge in Arabic language since there is lack of sufficient content on genome in Arabic.”

Assistant Principal at Academyati School Mohamed A. Al Shaabi said,“At Academyati we believe in the power of education and learning through play. As you watch them play you can see how they interact with the game encounter different terms and become familiar with the images presented.”

Science Subject Lead and Science teacher at Qatar Academy Sidra, Noor Othman said,“It greatly helps them in applying in their scientific knowledge to practical applications in their future, and future jobs where we are trying to fill a gap in the job market in scientific fields.”

QPHI reaffirmed its commitment to aligning with Qatar National Vision 2030, aiming to expand genomics education across the country and nurture future scientists and researchers. This is considered as a starting point for further collaborations between QPHI and PUE working together to strengthen the knowledge base of today's students to become tomorrow's scientists.

In addition to its programs for younger students, QPHI is also focused on building capacity among healthcare professionals through seminars, specialized workshops, and the newly launched Tanawwo - a dedicated Precision Health Networking Platform. The Institute is working closely with local universities to support graduate programs in precision health, aiming to close the skills gap and prepare a qualified workforce in this growing field.

With a comprehensive educational strategy targeting K-12 students, university learners, and healthcare professionals, QPHI continues to advance its mission of translating genomics knowledge into practical impact, while positioning Qatar as a leader in precision health education and innovation.