Dr. Sandeep Marwah Conferred With Prestigious Indiauk Excellency Award At Historic Oxford Union Society
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Oxford, United Kingdom – In a moment of profound pride and international recognition, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Noida Film City, President of Marwah Studios, and Chancellor of AAFT University, was honoured with the esteemed India–UK Excellency Award at the legendary Oxford Union Society, one of the most revered intellectual forums in the world.
The award ceremony, hosted by the Indian Global Foundation under the leadership of Pt. Suresh Mishra, celebrated distinguished individuals who have made significant contributions to strengthening bilateral relations between India and the United Kingdom through excellence in education, culture, diplomacy, and global leadership.
Standing at the historic podium that has echoed the voices of global icons such as Albert Einstein, Sir Winston Churchill, Ronald Reagan, Queen Elizabeth II, Elton John, and Boris Johnson, Dr. Sandeep Marwah addressed the distinguished gathering with humility and conviction.“I am deeply honoured to receive the India–UK Excellency Award in this temple of thought leadership. This is not just a personal milestone, but a powerful reaffirmation of the role that culture, education, and creative diplomacy play in bridging nations,” said Dr. Marwah.“To be acknowledged in a venue where history has been repeatedly shaped is both a rare privilege and an unforgettable chapter in my journey of service to the global community.”
Pt. Suresh Mishra, speaking on behalf of the Indian Global Foundation, lauded Dr. Marwah's extraordinary contributions:“Dr. Sandeep Marwah's work in the field of media, education, and cultural diplomacy has been unparalleled. His relentless efforts in connecting India to over 200 countries through cultural forums, and creating global platforms for creative talent, make him a true ambassador of India's soft power.”
Dr. Marwah's visionary leadership has been instrumental in establishing over 100 Indo–Foreign Film and Cultural Forums, producing over 3,600 short films, and creating nine world records in media and creative arts. His commitment to international cooperation and youth empowerment continues to inspire change across borders.
The India–UK Excellency Award at Oxford not only honors a lifetime of impactful work but also symbolizes the growing partnership between India and the United Kingdom-driven by shared values, mutual respect, and a common vision for a more culturally united world.
