Audiocodes Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results And Declares Semi-Annual Dividend Of 20 Cent Per Share
|
AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30 ,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 62,619
|
|
$58,749
|
Short-term bank deposits
|
228
|
|
210
|
Short-term marketable securities
|
16,365
|
|
3,426
|
Trade receivables, net
|
58,567
|
|
56,016
|
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
|
17,456
|
|
13,012
|
Inventories
|
26,390
|
|
31,463
|
Total current assets
|
181,625
|
|
162,876
|
|
|
|
|
LONG-TERM ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
Long-term Trade receivables
|
$ 16,338
|
|
$ 15,753
|
Long-term marketable securities
|
12,725
|
|
28,518
|
Long-term financial investments
|
3,341
|
|
3,008
|
Deferred tax assets
|
9,340
|
|
9,838
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
30,702
|
|
32,534
|
Severance pay funds
|
19,105
|
|
18,004
|
Total long-term assets
|
91,551
|
|
107,655
|
|
|
|
|
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET
|
28,873
|
|
27,321
|
|
|
|
|
GOODWILL, INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND OTHER, NET
|
37,783
|
|
38,049
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$ 339,832
|
|
$ 335,901
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
Trade payables
|
7,538
|
|
7,543
|
Other payables and accrued expenses
|
26,737
|
|
25,823
|
Deferred revenues
|
43,480
|
|
38,438
|
Short-term operating lease liabilities
|
6,194
|
|
5,954
|
Total current liabilities
|
83,949
|
|
77,758
|
|
|
|
|
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
Accrued severance pay
|
$ 17,564
|
|
$ 16,387
|
Deferred revenues and other liabilities
|
19,187
|
|
19,434
|
Long-term operating lease liabilities
|
31,057
|
|
30,508
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
67,808
|
|
66,329
|
|
|
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
188,075
|
|
191,814
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 339,832
|
|
$ 335,901
|
AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Products
|
$ 56,290
|
|
$ 56,897
|
|
$ 28,515
|
|
$ 28,347
|
Services
|
65,162
|
|
63,482
|
|
32,563
|
|
31,956
|
Total Revenues
|
121,452
|
|
120,379
|
|
61,078
|
|
60,303
|
Cost of revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Products
|
21,936
|
|
22,743
|
|
10,919
|
|
10,918
|
Services
|
21,258
|
|
19,494
|
|
11,035
|
|
9,910
|
Total Cost of revenues
|
43,194
|
|
42,237
|
|
21,954
|
|
20,828
|
Gross profit
|
78,258
|
|
78,142
|
|
39,124
|
|
39,475
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development, net
|
25,899
|
|
27,114
|
|
12,873
|
|
13,181
|
Selling and marketing
|
38,376
|
|
34,820
|
|
19,815
|
|
17,453
|
General and administrative
|
7,738
|
|
7,991
|
|
3,836
|
|
3,905
|
Total operating expenses
|
72,013
|
|
69,925
|
|
36,524
|
|
34,539
|
Operating income
|
6,245
|
|
8,217
|
|
2,600
|
|
4,936
|
Financial income (expenses), net
|
522
|
|
419
|
|
(1,194)
|
|
396
|
Income before taxes on income
|
6,767
|
|
8,636
|
|
1,406
|
|
5,332
|
Taxes on income, net
|
(2,445)
|
|
(2,779)
|
|
(1,100)
|
|
(1,558)
|
Net income
|
$ 4,322
|
|
$ 5,857
|
|
$ 306
|
|
$ 3,774
|
Basic net earnings per share
|
$ 0.15
|
|
$ 0.19
|
|
$ 0.01
|
|
$ 0.12
|
Diluted net earnings per share
|
$ 0.15
|
|
$ 0.19
|
|
$ 0.01
|
|
$ 0.12
|
Weighted average number of shares used in
|
29,202
|
|
30,337
|
|
28,877
|
|
30,341
|
Weighted average number of shares used in
|
29,699
|
|
30,764
|
|
29,353
|
|
30,735
|
AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME
|
U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
GAAP net income
|
$ 4,322
|
|
$ 5,857
|
|
$ 306
|
|
$ 3,774
|
GAAP net earnings per share
|
$ 0.15
|
|
$ 0.19
|
|
$ 0.01
|
|
$ 0.12
|
Cost of revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation (1)
|
225
|
|
175
|
|
130
|
|
96
|
Amortization expenses (2)
|
244
|
|
244
|
|
122
|
|
122
|
Lease expenses (5)
|
-
|
|
304
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
469
|
|
723
|
|
252
|
|
218
|
Research and development, net:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation (1)
|
729
|
|
1,171
|
|
380
|
|
579
|
Lease expenses (5)
|
-
|
|
342
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
729
|
|
1,513
|
|
380
|
|
579
|
Selling and marketing:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation (1)
|
1,221
|
|
1,472
|
|
652
|
|
749
|
Amortization expenses (2)
|
22
|
|
22
|
|
11
|
|
11
|
Lease expenses (5)
|
-
|
|
38
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1,243
|
|
1,532
|
|
663
|
|
760
|
General and administrative:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation (1)
|
1,101
|
|
1,434
|
|
526
|
|
692
|
Lease expenses (5)
|
-
|
|
76
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1,101
|
|
1,510
|
|
526
|
|
692
|
Financial expenses (income):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange rate differences (3)
|
918
|
|
)809(
|
|
1,953
|
|
(445)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income taxes:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxes on income, net (4)
|
-
|
|
422
|
|
-
|
|
(49)
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$ 8,782
|
|
$ 10,748
|
|
$ 4,080
|
|
$ 5,529
|
Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share
|
$ 0.29
|
|
$ 0.34
|
|
$ 0.14
|
|
$ 0.18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of shares used in computing
|
30,422
|
|
31,561
|
|
30,120
|
|
31,552
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Share-based compensation expenses related to options and restricted share units granted to employees and others.
(2) Amortization expenses related to intangible assets.
(3) Financial income (expenses) related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated
(4) Tax impact which relates to our non-GAAP adjustments.
(5) In Q1 2024, non-cash lease expense which is required to be recorded during the quarter even though this is a free rent period under the lease for the
Note: Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that non-GAAP information is useful because it can enhance the understanding of its ongoing economic performance and therefore uses internally this non-GAAP information to evaluate and manage its operations. The Company has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform comparisons of operating results in a manner similar to how the Company analyzes its operating results and because many comparable companies report this type of information.
|
AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
|
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$ 4,322
|
|
$ 5,857
|
|
$ 306
|
|
$ 3,774
|
Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
1,913
|
|
1,784
|
|
959
|
|
1,261
|
Amortization of marketable securities premiums and
|
|
197
|
|
615
|
|
93
|
|
301
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Decrease (increase) in accrued severance pay, net
|
|
76
|
|
(479)
|
|
(57)
|
|
(369)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation expenses
|
|
3,276
|
|
4,252
|
|
1,688
|
|
2,116
|
Decrease (increase) in deferred tax assets, net
|
|
307
|
|
64
|
|
(312)
|
|
850
|
Cash financial loss (income), net
|
|
22
|
|
154
|
|
(31)
|
|
69
|
Decrease in operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
2,199
|
|
3,557
|
|
1,453
|
|
1,168
|
Increase (decrease) in operating lease liabilities
|
|
422
|
|
(3,435)
|
|
1,965
|
|
(1,324)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net
|
|
(3,136)
|
|
(3,767)
|
|
(3,922)
|
|
(6,083)
|
Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid
|
|
(4,444)
|
|
235
|
|
(6,827)
|
|
(305)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Decrease in inventories
|
|
4,976
|
|
5,947
|
|
2,121
|
|
2,689
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
|
|
87
|
|
(2,454)
|
|
1,376
|
|
(2,220)
|
Increase (decrease) in other payables and accrued
|
|
6,750
|
|
(1,605)
|
|
9,345
|
|
127
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues
|
|
4,215
|
|
1,365
|
|
(432)
|
|
(4,945)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
21,182
|
|
12,090
|
|
7,725
|
|
(2,891)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from short-term deposits
|
|
(18)
|
|
6
|
|
(19)
|
|
2
|
Proceeds from financial investment
|
|
178
|
|
47
|
|
65
|
|
26
|
Proceeds from redemption of marketable securities
|
|
3,200
|
|
3,450
|
|
-
|
|
2,950
|
Purchase of financial investments
|
|
(442)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
|
(3,259)
|
|
(15,263)
|
|
(1,785)
|
|
(8,478)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(341)
|
|
(11,760)
|
|
(1,739)
|
|
(5,500)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of treasury shares
|
|
(11,818)
|
|
(4,754)
|
|
(6,610)
|
|
(1,170)
|
Cash dividends paid to shareholders
|
|
(5,326)
|
|
(5,453)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of
|
|
173
|
|
180
|
|
110
|
|
-
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
(16,971)
|
|
(10,027)
|
|
(6,500)
|
|
(1,170)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and
|
|
3,870
|
|
(9,697)
|
|
(514)
|
|
(9,561)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning
|
|
58,749
|
|
30,546
|
|
63,133
|
|
30,410
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of
|
|
$ 62,619
|
|
$ 20,849
|
|
$ 62,619
|
|
$ 20,849
|
Company Contacts
|
|
|
Niran Baruch,
AudioCodes
Tel: +972-3-976-4000
|
|
Roger L. Chuchen,
VP, Investor Relations
Tel: 732-764-2552
[email protected]
Logo:
SOURCE AudioCodesWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Snail, Inc. Announces Intent To Explore Proprietary USD-Backed Stablecoin
- Rise Up Trading Hub Unveils AI-Powered Tech Suite For Trading And Financial Education
- Aster Launches 24/7 Stock Perpetual Contracts Trading With Exposure To U.S. Equities
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
CommentsNo comment