Audiocodes Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results And Declares Semi-Annual Dividend Of 20 Cent Per Share


2025-07-29 02:06:40
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

OR YEHUDA, Israel, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Second Quarter Highlights

  • Quarterly revenues increase by 1.3% year-over-year to $61.1 million;
  • Quarterly service revenues increased by 1.9% year-over-year to $32.6 million;
  • GAAP results:
    • Quarterly GAAP gross margin was 64.1%;
    • Quarterly GAAP operating margin was 4.3%;
    • Quarterly GAAP EBITDA was $3.6 million;
    • Quarterly GAAP net income was $0.3 million, or $0.01 per diluted share.
  • Non-GAAP results:
    • Quarterly Non-GAAP gross margin was 64.5%;
    • Quarterly Non-GAAP operating margin was 7.2%;
    • Quarterly Non-GAAP EBITDA was $5.2 million;
    • Quarterly Non-GAAP net income was $4.1 million, or $0.14 per diluted share.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $7.7 million for the quarter.
  • AudioCodes repurchased 715,732 of its ordinary shares during the quarter at an aggregate cost of $6.6 million.

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC ), a leading provider of unified communications voice, contact center and conversational AI applications and services for enterprises, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were $61.1 million compared to $60.3 million for the second quarter of 2024.

EBITDA for the second quarter of 2025 was $3.6 million compared to $6.2 million for the second quarter of 2024.

On a Non-GAAP basis, EBITDA for the second quarter of 2025 was $5.2 million compared to $8.3 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Net income was $0.3 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025 compared to net income of $3.8 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024.

On a Non-GAAP basis, net income was $4.1 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $5.5 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP net income excludes: (i) share-based compensation expenses; (ii) amortization expenses related to intangible assets; (iii) financial income (expenses) related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies; (iv) tax impact which relates to our Non-GAAP adjustments; and (v) in Q1 2024 non-cash lease expense which is required to be recorded during the quarter even though this is a free rent period under the lease for the Company's new headquarters. A reconciliation of net income on a GAAP basis to a non-GAAP basis is provided in the tables that accompany the condensed consolidated financial statements contained in this press release.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $7.7 million for the second quarter of 2025. Cash and cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits, long and short-term marketable securities and long-term financial investments were $95.3 million as of June 30, 2025 compared to $93.9 million as of December 31, 2024. The increase in cash and cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits, long and short-term marketable securities and long-term financial investments was the result of cash generated from operating activities. This was partially offset by use of cash for the continued repurchasing of the Company's ordinary shares pursuant to its share repurchase program and the payment of a cash dividend during the first quarter.

"I am pleased to report solid second quarter 2025 progress and results. Second quarter top-line growth was fueled mainly by growth of our Live managed services in the UCaaS and CX markets coupled with cross-selling our AI-powered business applications," said Shabtai Adlersberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of AudioCodes.

We saw strong demand in UC, CX, and conversational AI, with Microsoft business rising 6.5% this quarter. Conversational AI remains a key growth area, supporting our 40%-50% segment growth outlook for 2025. Live managed services also grew, driving Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR) to $70 million, a 25% year-over-year increase.

This quarter, we launched Live Platform, our integrated UCaaS and CX solution. With Webex Calling certification and Live CX services, it now supports comprehensive UC and CX features for all major global UCC vendors.

In Conversational AI, we launched the Meeting Insights On-Prem (Mia OP) solution, which delivers secure meeting intelligence for enterprises detached from the cloud and/or the internet. Designed primarily for sectors like government, defense, healthcare, and finance, Mia OP has active customers in Israel with a growing number of proof-of-concept trials underway. The team is expanding international outreach and has received positive feedback from industry analysts.

Operationally, we experienced increased expenses due to the implementation of new tariffs on US imports amounting to $1 million additional costs as well as a significant rise in costs within EMEA region driven by the strengthening of the Euro against the US dollar. These two factors impacted our net income generation in the quarter.

Overall, we delivered on our business priorities in the quarter, making the necessary investments in product and sales with an eye towards accelerating our growth in revenues in our Conversational AI products and solutions. We believe these investments position us well for an improved top-line growth in the medium term," concluded Mr. Adlersberg.

Share Buy Back Program

During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company acquired 715,732 of its ordinary shares under its share repurchase program for a total consideration of $6.6 million.

In July 2025, the Company received court approval in Israel to purchase up to an aggregate amount of $20 million of additional ordinary shares. The court approval also permits AudioCodes to declare a dividend out of any part of this amount. The approval is valid through December 30, 2025.

Cash Dividend

AudioCodes also announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend in the amount of 20 cents per share. The aggregate amount of the dividend is approximately $5.7 million. The dividend is payable on August 28, 2025, to all of the Company's shareholders of record at the close of trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on August 14, 2025.

In accordance with Israeli tax law, the dividend is subject to withholding tax at source at the rate of 25% of the dividend amount payable to each shareholder of record, subject to applicable exemptions. If the recipient of the dividend is at the time of distribution or was at any time during the preceding 12-month period the holder of 10% or more of the Company's share capital, the withholding rate is 30%.

The dividend will be paid in U.S. dollars on the ordinary shares of AudioCodes Ltd. that are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market or the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange. The amount and timing of any other dividends will be determined by the Board.

Conference Call & Web Cast Information

AudioCodes will conduct a conference call at 8:30 A.M., Eastern Time today to discuss the Company's second quarter of 2025 operating performance, financial results and outlook. Interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing one of the following numbers:

United States Participants: 888-506-0062

International Participants: +1 (973) 528-0011

The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast. Investors are invited to listen to the call live via webcast at the AudioCodes investor website at .

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC )(TASE: AUDC) is a global leader in unified communications voice, contact center and conversational AI services and solutions for enterprises, enabling them to improve their customer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX) through enhanced communications and collaboration. Powered by AI, AudioCodes offers a comprehensive range of products, applications and SaaS services that provide seamless interoperability with the world's leading unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and contact center as a service (CCaaS) platforms, including Microsoft Teams, Webex, Zoom, Genesys and many others. Enterprises across the world, including 65 Fortune 100 companies, leverage AudioCodes expertise to enhance their productivity, collaboration, business process automation & intelligence, compliance and customer interaction. AudioCodes' global reach is achieved via its expert sales and support teams and its worldwide community of certified resellers, integrators and service providers.

For more information on AudioCodes, visit .

Follow AudioCodes' social media channels:

AudioCodes invites you to join our online community and follow us on: AudioCodes Voice Blog , LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube .

Statements concerning AudioCodes' business outlook or future economic performance; product introductions and plans and objectives related thereto; and statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are "forward-looking statements'' as that term is defined under U.S. Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the effect of global economic conditions in general and conditions in AudioCodes' industry and target markets in particular; shifts in supply and demand; market acceptance of new products and the demand for existing products; the impact of competitive products and pricing on AudioCodes' and its customers' products and markets; timely product and technology development, upgrades and the ability to manage changes in market conditions as needed; possible need for additional financing; the ability to satisfy covenants in the Company's loan agreements; possible disruptions from acquisitions; the ability of AudioCodes to successfully integrate the products and operations of acquired companies into AudioCodes' business; possible adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operations; the effects of the current terrorist attacks by Hamas in Israel, and the war and hostilities between Israel and Hamas, and Israel and Hezbollah as well as the possibility that this could develop into a broader regional conflict involving Israel with other parties, may affect our operations and may limit our ability to produce and sell our solutions; any disruption in our operations by the obligations of our personnel to perform military service as a result of current or future military actions involving Israel; and other factors detailed in AudioCodes' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. AudioCodes assumes no obligation to update the information in this release.

©2025 AudioCodes Ltd. All rights reserved. AudioCodes, AC, HD VoIP, HD VoIP Sounds Better, IPmedia, Mediant, MediaPack, What's Inside Matters, OSN, SmartTAP, User Management Pack, VMAS, VoIPerfect, VoIPerfectHD, Your Gateway To VoIP, 3GX, VocaNom, AudioCodes One Voice, AudioCodes Meeting Insights, AudioCodes Room Experience are trademarks or registered trademarks of AudioCodes Limited. All other products or trademarks are property of their respective owners. Product specifications are subject to change without notice.

Summary financial data follows

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. dollars in thousands






June 30 ,


December 31,


2025


2024


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

ASSETS








CURRENT ASSETS:


Cash and cash equivalents

$ 62,619

$58,749

Short-term bank deposits

228

210

Short-term marketable securities

16,365

3,426

Trade receivables, net

58,567

56,016

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

17,456

13,012

Inventories

26,390

31,463

Total current assets

181,625

162,876




LONG-TERM ASSETS:


Long-term Trade receivables

$ 16,338

$ 15,753

Long-term marketable securities

12,725

28,518

Long-term financial investments

3,341

3,008

Deferred tax assets

9,340

9,838

Operating lease right-of-use assets

30,702

32,534

Severance pay funds

19,105

18,004

Total long-term assets

91,551

107,655




PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

28,873

27,321




GOODWILL, INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND OTHER, NET

37,783

38,049




Total assets

$ 339,832

$ 335,901




LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY








CURRENT LIABILITIES:


Trade payables

7,538

7,543

Other payables and accrued expenses

26,737

25,823

Deferred revenues

43,480

38,438

Short-term operating lease liabilities

6,194

5,954

Total current liabilities

83,949

77,758




LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:


Accrued severance pay

$ 17,564

$ 16,387

Deferred revenues and other liabilities

19,187

19,434

Long-term operating lease liabilities

31,057

30,508

Total long-term liabilities

67,808

66,329




Total shareholders' equity

188,075

191,814

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 339,832

$ 335,901

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data






Six months ended


Three months ended


June 30,


June 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Revenues:






Products

$ 56,290

$ 56,897

$ 28,515

$ 28,347

Services

65,162

63,482

32,563

31,956

Total Revenues

121,452

120,379

61,078

60,303

Cost of revenues:






Products

21,936

22,743

10,919

10,918

Services

21,258

19,494

11,035

9,910

Total Cost of revenues

43,194

42,237

21,954

20,828

Gross profit

78,258

78,142

39,124

39,475

Operating expenses:






Research and development, net

25,899

27,114

12,873

13,181

Selling and marketing

38,376

34,820

19,815

17,453

General and administrative

7,738

7,991

3,836

3,905

Total operating expenses

72,013

69,925

36,524

34,539

Operating income

6,245

8,217

2,600

4,936

Financial income (expenses), net

522

419

(1,194)

396

Income before taxes on income

6,767

8,636

1,406

5,332

Taxes on income, net

(2,445)

(2,779)

(1,100)

(1,558)

Net income

$ 4,322

$ 5,857

$ 306

$ 3,774

Basic net earnings per share

$ 0.15

$ 0.19

$ 0.01

$ 0.12

Diluted net earnings per share

$ 0.15

$ 0.19

$ 0.01

$ 0.12

Weighted average number of shares used in
computing basic net earnings per share (in
thousands)

29,202

30,337

28,877

30,341

Weighted average number of shares used in
computing diluted net earnings per share (in
thousands)

29,699

30,764

29,353

30,735

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME

U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data






Six months ended


Three months ended


June 30,


June 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

GAAP net income

$ 4,322

$ 5,857

$ 306

$ 3,774

GAAP net earnings per share

$ 0.15

$ 0.19

$ 0.01

$ 0.12

Cost of revenues:






Share-based compensation (1)

225

175

130

96

Amortization expenses (2)

244

244

122

122

Lease expenses (5)

-

304

-

-

469

723

252

218

Research and development, net:






Share-based compensation (1)

729

1,171

380

579

Lease expenses (5)

-

342

-

-

729

1,513

380

579

Selling and marketing:






Share-based compensation (1)

1,221

1,472

652

749

Amortization expenses (2)

22

22

11

11

Lease expenses (5)

-

38

-

-

1,243

1,532

663

760

General and administrative:






Share-based compensation (1)

1,101

1,434

526

692

Lease expenses (5)

-

76

-

-

1,101

1,510

526

692

Financial expenses (income):






Exchange rate differences (3)

918

)809(

1,953

(445)








Income taxes:






Taxes on income, net (4)

-

422

-

(49)

Non-GAAP net income

$ 8,782

$ 10,748

$ 4,080

$ 5,529

Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share

$ 0.29

$ 0.34

$ 0.14

$ 0.18








Weighted average number of shares used in computing
Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share (in thousands)

30,422

31,561

30,120

31,552









(1) Share-based compensation expenses related to options and restricted share units granted to employees and others.

(2) Amortization expenses related to intangible assets.

(3) Financial income (expenses) related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated
currencies.

(4) Tax impact which relates to our non-GAAP adjustments.

(5) In Q1 2024, non-cash lease expense which is required to be recorded during the quarter even though this is a free rent period under the lease for the
Company's new headquarters.

Note: Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that non-GAAP information is useful because it can enhance the understanding of its ongoing economic performance and therefore uses internally this non-GAAP information to evaluate and manage its operations. The Company has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform comparisons of operating results in a manner similar to how the Company analyzes its operating results and because many comparable companies report this type of information.

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

U.S. dollars in thousands







Six months ended


Three months ended



June 30,


June 30,



2025


2024


2025


2024



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$ 4,322

$ 5,857

$ 306

$ 3,774

Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net
cash provided by operating activities:
















Depreciation and amortization

1,913

1,784

959

1,261

Amortization of marketable securities premiums and
accretion of discounts, net


197

615

93

301









Decrease (increase) in accrued severance pay, net

76

(479)

(57)

(369)









Share-based compensation expenses

3,276

4,252

1,688

2,116

Decrease (increase) in deferred tax assets, net

307

64

(312)

850

Cash financial loss (income), net

22

154

(31)

69

Decrease in operating lease right-of-use assets

2,199

3,557

1,453

1,168

Increase (decrease) in operating lease liabilities

422

(3,435)

1,965

(1,324)









Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net

(3,136)

(3,767)

(3,922)

(6,083)

Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid
expenses

(4,444)

235

(6,827)

(305)









Decrease in inventories

4,976

5,947

2,121

2,689









Increase (decrease) in trade payables

87

(2,454)

1,376

(2,220)

Increase (decrease) in other payables and accrued
expenses

6,750

(1,605)

9,345

127









Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues

4,215

1,365

(432)

(4,945)









Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

21,182

12,090

7,725

(2,891)









Cash flows from investing activities:







Proceeds from short-term deposits

(18)

6

(19)

2

Proceeds from financial investment

178

47

65

26

Proceeds from redemption of marketable securities


3,200

3,450

-

2,950

Purchase of financial investments

(442)

-

-

-

Purchase of property and equipment


(3,259)

(15,263)

(1,785)

(8,478)









Net cash used in investing activities

(341)

(11,760)

(1,739)

(5,500)









AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

U.S. dollars in thousands












Six months ended


Three months ended



June 30,


June 30,



2025


2024


2025


2024



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Cash flows from financing activities:







Purchase of treasury shares

(11,818)

(4,754)

(6,610)

(1,170)

Cash dividends paid to shareholders


(5,326)

(5,453)

-

-

Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of
options


173

180

110

-

Net cash used in financing activities

(16,971)

(10,027)

(6,500)

(1,170)









Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and
restricted cash

3,870

(9,697)

(514)

(9,561)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning
of period

58,749

30,546

63,133

30,410

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of
period

$ 62,619

$ 20,849

$ 62,619

$ 20,849

Company Contacts



Niran Baruch,
Chief Financial Officer

AudioCodes

Tel: +972-3-976-4000
[email protected]


Roger L. Chuchen,

VP, Investor Relations
AudioCodes

Tel: 732-764-2552

[email protected]

Logo:

SOURCE AudioCodes

