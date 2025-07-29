Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani Currency To World Currency Rates For July 29

Azerbaijani Currency To World Currency Rates For July 29


2025-07-29 02:06:26
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29.​ The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has published the official exchange rates for July 29, Trend reports.

According to the CBA, the official rate of the US dollar holds steady at 1.7 manat.

The euro is set at 1.9697 manat, while the Turkish lira stands at 0.0419 manat. Meanwhile, 100 Russian rubles are valued at 2.08 manat.

Currencies

Code

Exchange rate

1 US dollar

USD

1.7

1 euro

EUR

1.9697

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1.1088

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

0.5732

1 Bulgarian Lev

BGN

1.0075

1 UAE dirham

AED

0.4628

100 South Korean won

KRW

0.1221

1 Czech koruna

CZK

0.0801

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

0.2369

1 Danish krone

DKK

0.2639

1 Georgian lari

GEL

0.6286

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

0.2166

1 Indian rupee

INR

0.0196

1 British pound sterling

GBP

2.2692

10,000 Iranian rials

IRR

0.0294

1 Swedish krona

SEK

0.1768

1 Swiss franc

CHF

2.1152

1 Israeli shekel

ILS

0.5066

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1.2379

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5.5676

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

0.3134

1 Qatari rial

QAR

0.4664

1 Kyrgyz som

KGS

0.0196

100 Hungarian forints

HUF

0.4957

1 Moldovan leu

MDL

0.1

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

0.1666

100 Uzbek som

UZS

0.0135

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

0.6003

1 Polish zloty

PLN

0.4624

1 Romanian leu

RON

0.3883

100 Russian rubles

RUB

2.08

1 Serbian dinar

RSD

0.0168

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1.3213

1 Saudi rial

SAR

0.4532

1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of the IMF)

XDR

2.3225

1 Turkish lira

TRY

0.0419

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

0.4857

1 Ukrainian hryvnia

UAH

0.0407

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1.1459

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

1.0146

MENAFN29072025000187011040ID1109854774

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search