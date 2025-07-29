National Bank Of Kyrgyzstan Raises Key Rate In Strategic Move

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan has raised its policy rate by 25 basis points to 9.25 percent, effective from July 29, 2025, Trend reports via the bank.

The decision reflects the bank's assessment of inflationary trends and external risks. Inflation in Kyrgyzstan stood at 4.6 percent year-to-date as of July 18, and at 8.7 percent year-on-year. The current price dynamics are driven by seasonal factors, food price growth, and tariff adjustments in the non-food segment.

The economy continues to show strong performance, with real GDP growing by 11.7 percent in January-June 2025 year-on-year, supported by expansion in services, construction, and industry. Domestic demand is rising alongside household income and capital investment.

Monetary policy remains focused on maintaining medium-term price stability within the 5-7 percent inflation target. The foreign exchange market is stable, with a flexible exchange rate regime supporting equilibrium.

The next meeting of the National Bank's Board on the key rate is scheduled for August 25, 2025.