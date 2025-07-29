National Bank Of Kyrgyzstan Raises Key Rate In Strategic Move
The decision reflects the bank's assessment of inflationary trends and external risks. Inflation in Kyrgyzstan stood at 4.6 percent year-to-date as of July 18, and at 8.7 percent year-on-year. The current price dynamics are driven by seasonal factors, food price growth, and tariff adjustments in the non-food segment.
The economy continues to show strong performance, with real GDP growing by 11.7 percent in January-June 2025 year-on-year, supported by expansion in services, construction, and industry. Domestic demand is rising alongside household income and capital investment.
Monetary policy remains focused on maintaining medium-term price stability within the 5-7 percent inflation target. The foreign exchange market is stable, with a flexible exchange rate regime supporting equilibrium.
The next meeting of the National Bank's Board on the key rate is scheduled for August 25, 2025.
