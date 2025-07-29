Azerbaijani Oil Moves Up In Price

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis at Italy's Augusta port rose by $0.85, or 1.22 percent, to $70.33 per barrel on July 28, a source in the oil market told Trend .

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light on an FOB basis grew by $0.84, or 1.23 percent, to $69.07 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of URALS crude also went up by $0.84, or 1.46 percent, to $58.45 per barrel.

Brent Dated crude, produced in the North Sea, also saw an increase of $0.75, or 1.08 percent, bringing the price up to $70.31 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025 is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.