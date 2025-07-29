EU Greenlights Transit Of Kazakh Coal Through Russian Ports
The move comes after a ban on transactions with several Russian ports was introduced under the EU's 16th sanctions package in February 2025, disrupting Kazakh coal exports to Europe. One of the ports affected was Ust-Luga, a historically vital transit hub for Kazakh coal shipments.
In response, Kazakhstan's Ministry of Trade and Integration, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the country's Mission to the European Union, engaged in consultations with European counterparts. An official request was submitted to the European Commission to secure an exemption.
As a result of these efforts, the EU's 18th sanctions package now includes an exception permitting the transit of Kazakh coal through specific Russian ports under strict conditions. The cargo must be exclusively of Kazakh origin, ownership must remain with entities not subject to EU sanctions, and the ports may only be used as transit, loading, or dispatch zones - with no local purchasing or production allowed.
The Ministry of Trade emphasized that this decision ensures the continuity of coal exports to Europe and helps preserve Kazakhstan's position as a reliable energy supplier to the region.
