Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekistan, China Set Stage For Major Industrial Collaboration


2025-07-29 02:06:18
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 29. Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan Ilzat Kasimov held talks with Song Lipin, CEO of the Chinese company Limaomaoli Metal Company, focusing on plans to establish a metallurgical industrial park in the Tashkent region, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, the sides also reviewed the current status of their joint iron ore mining project and discussed prospects for expanding bilateral investment cooperation.

Following a constructive exchange of views, the parties agreed to conduct further research, prepare the necessary pre-project documentation, and take steps toward signing a formal agreement in the near future.

This development comes amid growing economic ties between the countries. Bilateral trade exceeded $13 billion in the previous fiscal year, with both nations reaffirming their commitment to reaching the $20 billion target set by their leaders.

