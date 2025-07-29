Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Invaders Strike Kamianske With Missiles, Medical Facilities Damaged, Casualties Reported

Invaders Strike Kamianske With Missiles, Medical Facilities Damaged, Casualties Reported


2025-07-29 02:06:06
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

According to Lysak, the enemy strike partially destroyed a three-story building that was not in use. Nearby buildings of the maternity ward and the city hospital were also damaged.

“Two people were killed. Five more were injured. Two women are in critical condition. One of them is pregnant. Three patients are in moderately serious condition,” Lysak said.

Read also: Russian army loses 1,050 more soldiers in war against Ukraine

Ukrinform reported that explosions were hear in Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk Region, on the night of July 29.

Photo: Serhii Lysak/Facebook

MENAFN29072025000193011044ID1109854767

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search