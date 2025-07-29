Invaders Strike Kamianske With Missiles, Medical Facilities Damaged, Casualties Reported
According to Lysak, the enemy strike partially destroyed a three-story building that was not in use. Nearby buildings of the maternity ward and the city hospital were also damaged.
“Two people were killed. Five more were injured. Two women are in critical condition. One of them is pregnant. Three patients are in moderately serious condition,” Lysak said.Read also: Russian army loses 1,050 more soldiers in war against Ukraine
Ukrinform reported that explosions were hear in Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk Region, on the night of July 29.
Photo: Serhii Lysak/Facebook
