Russian Troops Shell Two Districts Of Dnipropetrovsk Region At Night, Causing Casualties

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

The invaders fired artillery and drones at the Nikopol District. They hit the Marganets and Pokrovsk territorial communities, as well as the city of Nikopol.

Initially, it was known that as a result of enemy strikes in the area, five private houses and two farm buildings were damaged, and cars were destroyed.

“According to updated data, as a result of the evening attacks on Nikopol and Marganets, three more private houses, two farm buildings, and a garage were damaged. An entertainment facility, a store, an administrative building, infrastructure, and a power line were destroyed. A car caught fire,” the Head of the Regional Military Administration reported.

In the Synelnykove District, the Mezhova, Dubovyky, Sloviansk, and Velykomykhailivka communities were attacked by the enemy. The Russians used FPV drones and guided aerial bombs to strike them.

As a result of enemy attacks in the Synelnykove District, two people were killed and three were injured. In particular, a 75-year-old woman was killed as a result of a Russian strike with guided aerial bombs, which hit the Velykomykhailivka community in the evening. In the same community, a 68-year-old man was injured, and a private house was destroyed.

One Russian drone was shot down at night in the sky over Ukraine's air defense zone.

Ukrinform reported that on the night of July 29, Russian troops launched a missile strike on Kamianske in the Dnipropetrovsk Region . The attack damaged medical facilities, among other things. Two people are reported to have been killed and five injured.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration