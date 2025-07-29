Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwaiti, Pakistan Fms On Sidelines Of UN Two-State Solution Conf.

2025-07-29 02:04:23
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, July 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya discussed with his Pakistani counterpart Mohammad Ishaq Dar ways to boost bilateral ties in several areas of mutual interest.
This came during their meeting late Monday, on the sidelines of the High-Level International Conference on the Peaceful Settlement of the Palestinian issue and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.
The two sides discussed issues of common concerns and the latest developments in the region, including ways to bolster cooperation. (end)
MENAFN29072025000071011013ID1109854749

