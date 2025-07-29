China's AI Leap Elevating Stealth Fighter Ambitions

MENAFN - Asia Times) The South China Morning Post (SCMP) has reported that Chinese scientists have developed advanced aircraft-design software they claim breaks the“curse of dimensionality,” a computational barrier that contributed to the US Navy's cancellation of its X-47B stealth drone program in 2015.

Led by Huang Jiangtao at the China Aerodynamics Research and Development Center, the team introduced a geometric sensitivity computation method that enables optimization of hundreds of variables-such as stealth, aerodynamics and propulsion-without increasing computational load.

Unlike traditional methods that grow exponentially more complex, their approach decouples gradient computation costs from design intricacy and integrates radar-absorbent materials directly into aerodynamic sensitivity equations.

Their paper, published in Acta Aeronautica et Astronautica Sinica, demonstrated dramatic improvements using the X-47B as a case study. The researchers say this breakthrough could provide critical technical support for next-generation low-observable aircraft, including China's J-36 and J-50 fighters and stealth drones .

As sixth-generation fighter programs worldwide face delays or cancellations, China's approach-emphasizing algorithmic efficiency over raw computing power-may save time and resources in stealth warplane development.

The SCMP has also previously reported that China's Shenyang Aircraft Design Institute is using the DeepSeek AI platform to tackle complex engineering challenges and reduce time spent on technical reviews, freeing researchers to focus on core innovation tasks.

Lead designer Wang Yongqing has stated that the technology is already generating new ideas and approaches for aerospace development, and confirmed steady progress on new variants of the multi-role J-35 stealth fighter.

This progress may be underpinned by China's development of increasingly capable AI models. Nature reported this month that Moonshot AI's Kimi K2, an open-weight agentic large language model, matches or surpasses Western and DeepSeek models. The report indicates that Kimi K2 appears to excel in coding, scoring high in tests such as LiveCodeBench.