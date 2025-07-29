Skin Perfusion Pressure Testing Devices Market Size, Top Share To 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

The global market for skin perfusion pressure (SPP) testing devices is expanding consistently, propelled by the rising prevalence of chronic wounds, peripheral artery disease (PAD), and diabetes-associated comorbidities. SPP testing devices, utilised to assess microcirculatory blood flow and forecast wound healing potential, are increasingly being adopted in hospitals, wound care centres, and vascular clinics due to their non-invasive design and superior accuracy compared to traditional methods such as the ankle-brachial index (ABI). Their utilisation is increasing due to the heightened focus on early identification of limb ischemia and tailored revascularisation approaches, especially for diabetic and older individuals.

Market Dynamics Expansion of telehealth and incorporation of artificial intelligence drive market growth

A major catalyst for the skin perfusion pressure testing devices market is the healthcare sector's transition towards AI-driven diagnostics and remote monitoring, resulting in increased demand for portable, linked SPP devices in outpatient and decentralised care environments. As diabetes-related vascular problems and chronic wounds increase, point-of-care methods for early perfusion measurement are becoming integral to preventative care strategies.

For instance, in January 2025, a Langate analysis of healthcare technology trends emphasised that AI-enabled diagnostics and the expansion of telehealth are essential strategies for hospitals and clinics, transforming patient care pathways and hastening the transition to decentralised, data-driven models. This digital initiative promotes using sophisticated analytics technologies that facilitate non-invasive vascular evaluations, such as skin perfusion pressure (SPP) testing.

The expansion of telehealth infrastructure and the clinical necessity for rapid, quantitative tests are prompting providers to implement tiny SPP devices in unconventional environments. Manufacturers creating AI-integrated, cloud-enabled models are strategically positioned to seize increasing market demand.

Advancements in vascular imaging technology create tremendous opportunities

A significant advancement has been achieved by developing a unique imaging approach that integrates Laser Speckle Contrast Imaging (LSCI) with sophisticated data processing methods, including principal component analysis and entropy filtering. This method markedly improves image contrast, reduces interference from static tissue scatterers, and promotes sensitivity to minor variations in blood flow velocity. These developments are essential for non-invasive vascular assessment, allowing doctors to identify and monitor vascular problems with enhanced precision and efficiency.

In January 2025, researchers published their findings in Frontiers of Optoelectronics, illustrating that the integrated approach yields clearer and more accurate blood flow measurements crucial for identifying vascular disorders. The method's capacity to differentiate dynamic blood flow signals from static tissue noise establishes a new benchmark for image quality, essential for evaluating microvascular health.

This method enhances diagnostic precision and creates new opportunities for therapeutic applications in chronic wound care, diabetes control, and other illnesses where microcirculatory function is essential.

Regional Insights

North America's dominance in the SPP testing devices market is propelled by its strong vascular diagnostics infrastructure and the early integration of microcirculation instruments into clinical practices. The region benefits from advantageous reimbursement structures, medical education programs, and robust research assistance from clinical organisations. North America is home to numerous prominent SPP device makers, enabling prompt access to upgrades, service agreements, and AI-enhanced software solutions. These aspects collectively facilitate uniform technology adoption across care environments and guarantee conformity with advancing standards in chronic wound treatment and peripheral artery disease (PAD) diagnostics.

The global skin perfusion pressure (SPP) testing devices market size was valued at USD 387.2 million in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 411.6 million in 2025 to USD 671.0 million by 2033 , expanding at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

By Product Type, the market is segmented into Laser Doppler SPP Testing Devices, Photoplethysmography (PPG) SPP Testing Devices, Ultrasound Doppler SPP Testing Devices, and Hybrid Multi-Function SPP Monitoring Systems. Laser Doppler-based SPP testing devices lead the global market owing to their unmatched precision in assessing microvascular blood flow.

By Modality, the market is segmented into portable/handheld devices, standalone desktop units, and integrated bedside monitoring systems. Portable SPP devices are gaining traction due to their suitability for point-of-care diagnostics and decentralised healthcare delivery.

By Application, the market is segmented into peripheral arterial disease (PAD) diagnosis, chronic limb-threatening ischemia assessment, diabetic foot ulcer management, preoperative surgical evaluation, and postoperative blood flow monitoring. Chronic wound management is the fastest-growing application for SPP testing, driven by its effectiveness in evaluating tissue viability in conditions like diabetic foot ulcers, pressure sores, and venous leg ulcers.

By Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into direct sales to hospitals and clinics, medical device distributors, online medical equipment platforms, tenders, and institutional supply contracts. Direct sales channels dominate the market due to the SPP testing devices' complex and technical nature, which requires training, software integration, and post-installation support.

By End-User, the market is segmented into hospitals & specialty clinics, vascular and wound care centres, ambulatory surgical centres (ASCs), home healthcare providers, and academic and research institutions. Hospitals represent the primary end users of SPP testing devices, particularly within departments focused on vascular surgery, interventional radiology, and complex wound management. Based on region, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the global market.

Competitive Players

Perimed AB, Moor Instruments Ltd., LD Technology, Vasamed Inc., Transonic Systems Inc., Biopac Systems, Inc., Deltex Medical Group plc, Cook Medical, Inc., Compumedics Limited, Hemedex, Inc., Elfi-Tech Ltd., Medstorm Innovation AS, Kaneka Medix Corporation, Finapres Medical Systems, and others.

In April 2025 , A significant study published in Clinical and Experimental Nephrology April 2025 demonstrated that skin perfusion pressure (SPP), when measured at the initiation of hemodialysis (referred to as SPPmin), serves as a powerful prognostic indicator for patient outcomes over the course of one year. The research found that patients presenting with an SPP value below 60 mmHg at the start of dialysis faced considerably higher risks of mortality and cardiovascular complications within the first year of treatment. In June 2025 , at the Japanese Society for Dialysis Therapy (JSDT) conference, researchers presented novel findings demonstrating that thermal far-infrared (FIR) therapy can significantly increase skin perfusion pressure (SPP) in limb blood flow assessments. Using advanced SPP sensors, they tracked perfusion changes in real time following FIR treatment in patients with dialysis access.

