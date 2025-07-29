Delta Air Lines Pilot Arrested In Dramatic Showdown Who Is Rustom Bhagwagar?

MENAFN - Live Mint) A Delta Air Lines pilot, Rustom Bhagwagar, was dramatically arrested in the cockpit of a commercial flight upon landing at San Francisco International Airport on Saturday night. The 34-year-old pilot faces multiple child sex abuse charges, including five counts of oral copulation with a child under 10, according to the US Department of Homeland Security.

Rustom Bhagwagar was taken into custody shortly after Delta Flight 2809 - a Boeing 757-300 travelling from Minneapolis - touched down at 9:35 p.m. He was arrested at 9:30 p.m., just minutes after arrival, confirming reports of a highly coordinated law enforcement operation.

Who is Rustom Bhagwagar? Pilot Under Investigation Since April

Rustom Bhagwagar is a co-pilot for Delta Airlines who was arrested at San Francisco International Airport on serious child sexual assault charges. He was taken into custody shortly after the plane he was flying landed, with allegations including multiple counts of oral copulation with a child under 10. Bhagwagar is 34 years old and from Florida.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office had reportedly been investigating Rustom Bhagwagar since April, though details only emerged publicly on Monday night.

The Department of Homeland Security had initially indicated that the pilot was facing charges involving child sex abuse materials, but later clarified that the formal charges now relate to direct acts of abuse.

Officials have not yet explained the discrepancy in the nature of the charges, and the Department of Homeland Security has declined further comment.

Cockpit Arrest Stuns Passengers on Delta Flight 2809

Witnesses aboard the flight described the moment armed law enforcement agents - some in uniforms bearing the insignias of different federal agencies - moved swiftly down the aisle and into the Delta flight cockpit, where they handcuffed Bhagwagar and removed him from the aircraft.

A passenger told The San Francisco Chronicle ,“Several people with badges, guns, and different agency vests/markings made their way into the cockpit and escorted one of the pilots off the plane.”

According to estimates, at least 10 law enforcement officials were involved in the arrest of Delta pilot Rustom . A short video published by aviation blog View From the Wing shows multiple agents exiting the cockpit, confirming the passenger accounts.

Delta Air Lines 'Appalled' by Allegations Against Suspended Pilot

Delta Air Lines expressed shock over the arrest of their pilot Rustom Bhagwagar:

“Delta is appalled by reports of the charges related to the arrest,” the airline said.“The pilot has been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.”

Delta airline declined to comment further and directed all questions to law enforcement.

Bhagwagar Held on $5 Million Bail Amid Child Sex Abuse Allegations

Rustom Bhagwagar is currently being held at a detention facility in Martinez, California, with bail set at $5 million, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Rustom Bhagwagar, 34, was booked on five counts of oral copulation with a child under 10 years of age, according to a statement provided to USA TODAY by the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office on July 28.

Social Media Reacts to Shocking In-Flight Arrest

Footage of Rustom Bhagwagar's arrest has since gone viral on social media, with users expressing outrage, shock, and concern over how someone facing such grave allegations was able to operate a commercial aircraft.