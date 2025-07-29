Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jaishankar BLASTS Congress Over 26/11 'Inaction'


2025-07-29 02:01:04
EAM S. Jaishankar lashed out at the Congress in the Lok Sabha, citing their 'inaction' during the 26/11 attacks. He defended Operation Sindoor, saying the same Opposition now questions India's decisive action. Amit Shah backed him, accusing the Opposition of trusting foreign voices over Indian ministers.

