Jaishankar BLASTS Congress Over 26/11 'Inaction'

EAM S. Jaishankar lashed out at the Congress in the Lok Sabha, citing their 'inaction' during the 26/11 attacks. He defended Operation Sindoor, saying the same Opposition now questions India's decisive action. Amit Shah backed him, accusing the Opposition of trusting foreign voices over Indian ministers.

