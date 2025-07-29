Viral Golf Startup LAB Lands $200M Valuation As LVMH-Backed PE Firm Takes Majority Stake After US Open Buzz: Report
L Catterton, the private-equity firm backed by luxury-goods giant LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMHF), has acquired a majority stake in U.S.-based golf equipment company L.A.B. Golf for $200 million, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The reported deal represents a remarkable rise for a niche company that started inside a trailer and began with its founder, Bill Presse, hawking putters from the back of his car before it grew into one of the hottest startups in golf, according to the report.
Creswell, Oregon-based L.A.B., which stands for Lie Angle Balance, has gained recognition for its innovative putters, featuring patented technology that eliminates torque during the swing.
The putters feature screws that vary in size and weight on the bottom, giving them a distinct appearance. More top pros have adopted them in recent years, according to the report. J.J. Spaun's U.S. Open win using an L.A.B. putter significantly boosted the company's popularity and sales recently.
According to WSJ, the company sold about 130,000 units last year and is on pace to roughly triple that in 2025. L.A.B. CEO Sam Hahn will remain with the company.
The investor, L Catterton, focuses on consumer-focused companies and owns stakes in Birkenstock (BIRK), Restoration Hardware (RH), and Peloton (PTON). The firm recently invested in private-jet company Flexjet and exercise chain Solidcore.
