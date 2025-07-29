From The Frontline To Executive Success Empowers Military Veterans In Business

From uniform to boardroom-this cover captures the journey of veterans transitioning from military leadership to executive success. The salute and the suit, side by side, represent not only service and strategy, but also identity and impact

Author Benny R. Kinsey releases a powerful guide that bridges military leadership and executive business strategy.

- Benny R. KinseyHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Military veterans, first responders, and the professionals who support them now have a trusted roadmap for navigating the transition from the military to the business world. Benny R. Kinsey-retired U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major and Executive MBA graduate from Texas A&M University Class of 2025-announces the full release of his new book, From the Frontline to Executive Success: Translating the MBA for Veterans, now available in Kindle, paperback, and hardcover on Amazon, and in audiobook format on Audible and iTunes.Drawing on over 25 years of military leadership and more than a decade of corporate and nonprofit experience, Kinsey delivers a clear, practical, and jargon-free breakdown of essential business concepts. His book is tailored to high-performing professionals who may not come from traditional business backgrounds but bring deep leadership experience to the table.“This isn't another leadership book,” Kinsey explains.“It's a field manual-written in the language veterans, blue-collar professionals, and first-generation leaders understand. I wrote it so others wouldn't have to spend years translating what they already know into a world that doesn't speak their language.”Spanning six parts and 25 chapters, the book covers strategic leadership, financial decision-making, marketing, supply chain operations, AI, team dynamics, and more. Early readers have praised it as a must-read for MBA candidates, transitioning veterans, those studying business, educators, and corporate leaders seeking to better understand and integrate military talent.This release also aligns with the mission of Kinsey's firm, BRK Strategies LLC , a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) dedicated to workforce development and talent transformation. BRK Strategies offers:Executive coaching and leadership advisoryResume writing, interview prep, and career transition servicesCorporate training on leadership, decision-making, and conflict resolutionCertified DiSCassessments for individuals and teamsStrategic consulting on hiring, retention, and workforce planning“Veterans already know how to lead,” Kinsey adds.“This book-and our work at BRK Strategies-shows them how to scale that leadership to impact organizations and communities.”From the Frontline to Executive Success: Translating the MBA for Veterans is now available in all major formats.Purchase the book:Listen on Audible or iTunesTo learn more, schedule a speaking engagement, or connect with BRK Strategies, visit .

