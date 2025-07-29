Organ Preservation Market Driven By Rising Organ Transplantation Rates And Advancements In Preservation Solutions

Organ Preservation Market

Organ Preservation Market grows with rising transplants, advanced perfusion tech, and demand for solutions that boost graft viability and outcomes.

CONNECTICUT, CT, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Organ preservation technologies ranging from static cold storage solutions to normothermic and hypothermic machine perfusion systems-are critical for maintaining organ viability during transport and storage. According to DataM Intelligence analysis, the global organ preservation market was valued at USD 262 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 462 million by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. Advances in preservation media and perfusion devices are extending safe preservation windows, while rising transplant volumes and chronic disease prevalence continue to fuel demand.Download exclusive insights with our detailed sample report (Corporate Email ID gets priority access):Organ Preservation Market SegmentsBy Solution Type: Static cold storage solutions hold the largest share, as low cost, reliable media like UW and HTK remain standard in transplant centers. Machine perfusion systems are the fastest-growing segment, with normothermic perfusion showing particular promise in improving post transplant outcomes.By Organ Type: Kidney preservation dominates revenue, reflecting the high volume of renal transplants globally. Liver and lung preservation segments are growing rapidly, driven by increasing use of ex vivo perfusion platforms to assess marginal donor organs.By Preservation Technique: Static cold storage accounts for the bulk of usage due to its simplicity and established protocols. Hypothermic and normothermic machine perfusion techniques are expanding fastest, enabled by next generation devices that maintain organs at near physiological conditions.Key Players in Organ Preservation MarketLeading vendors shaping this market include:.TransMedics, Inc. – Ex vivo perfusion platforms for heart, lung, and liver.OrganOx Ltd. – Metra normothermic liver perfusion system.Paragonix Technologies Inc. – PancreasPak and SherpaPak portable perfusion devices.BioLife Solutions, Inc. – Hypothermosol and other preservation formulations.XVIVO Perfusion AB – XPS lung ex vivo perfusion system.Bridge to Life Ltd. – Custodiol HTK and alternative preservation solutions.Organ Recovery Systems Inc. – Preservation solution and transport containers.Terumo Corporation – Hypothermic machine perfusion devices.21st Century Medicine – Novel cryopreservation and vitrification technologies.LifePort, Inc. – Portable kidney perfusion pumpsThese companies continually invest in R&D and strategic partnerships to enhance organ viability, streamline workflows, and broaden indications for marginal donors.Regional Insights in Organ Preservation MarketNorth AmericaNorth America leads with over 36% market share, underpinned by early adoption of perfusion devices, strong transplant infrastructure, and supportive regulatory frameworks. The U.S. organ preservation market generated USD 100.7 million in 2024 and is forecast to reach USD 151 million by 2030 at a 7% CAGR.Asia-Pacific & JapanThe Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing, with Japan's market value at USD 8.1 million in 2024, expected to climb to USD 12.8 million by 2030 at a 8.1% CAGR. Government initiatives under the“Medical DX” agenda are funding clinical trials of machine perfusion and rollout of standardized cold storage protocols across prefectural hospitals.Looking for in-depth insights? Grab the full report:Recent Investments in US and JapanUnited States. February 2025: OrganOx Ltd. raised USD 142 million in a financing round backed by HealthQuest Capital and BGF to expand its Metra liver perfusion system into U.S. transplant centers and pursue Nasdaq listing.. January 2025: TransMedics, Inc. secured renewed credit facilities totaling USD 100 million to scale production of its OCSTM perfusion devices and support surgeon training programs nationwide.Japan. April 2025: Strategic investments were announced to drive regulatory approval and market entry for next generation organ preservation technologies, with consortium funding exceeding USD 50 million to support pilot programs in Tokyo and Kyoto hospitals.. June 2025: Japan's Agency for Medical Research and Development (AMED) awarded ¥3 billion (≈USD 20 million) in grants to three regional transplant centers for the deployment of hypothermic and normothermic perfusion systems, enhancing donor organ utilization rates.Innovation & Emerging Trends. Portable Perfusion Devices: Compact, battery powered units enable extended preservation during long distance transport, reducing cold ischemia time and improving graft function.. Automated Monitoring & AI: Integrated sensors and machine learning algorithms predict organ viability in real time, guiding clinical decisions and reducing discard rates.. Advanced Preservation Media: Next generation solutions enriched with antioxidants and metabolic substrates further extend organ stability beyond 24 hours.. Regenerative Adjuncts: Experimental protocols combining perfusion with stem cell or gene therapy are under investigation to repair ischemic damage ex vivo.Challenges & Future OutlookChallenges:. High Capital Costs: Advanced perfusion systems require significant upfront investment and training, limiting adoption in smaller centers.. Regulatory Complexity: Harmonizing global approval pathways for novel devices and solutions can delay market entry.. Logistical Barriers: Ensuring cold chain integrity and device maintenance across remote locations remains complex.Future Outlook:As machine perfusion technologies mature and economies of scale emerge, unit costs will decline and adoption will broaden globally. By 2032, integration of AI driven viability assessments and universal preservation standards will enable higher transplantation rates, optimizing resource utilization and patient outcomes.Unlock 360° Market Intelligence with 2 Days FREE Trial Access of DataM Subscription Now!:✅ Technology Roadmap Analysis✅ Sustainability Impact Analysis✅ KOL / Stakeholder Insights✅ Pipeline Analysis For Drugs Discovery✅ Positioning, Pricing & Market Access Snapshots✅ Market Volatility & Emerging Risks Analysis✅ Competitive LandscapeHave a look at our Subscription Dashboard:Europe IoT Healthcare Market SizeNorth America Population Health Management Market Size

