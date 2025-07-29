Jaipur Receives Heaviest One-Day Rainfall In A Decade

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, July 29 (IANS) Jaipur has witnessed its heaviest one-day rainfall in 10 years, said the Meteorological (MeT) Department officials on Tuesday.

The city on Monday recorded 111 mm (over four inches) of rain at JLN Marg. Other parts of the city also saw significant rainfall, with 55 mm recorded at the Collectorate, 74 mm in Sanganer, and 12 mm in Amer. This is the highest single-day figure since 2014. The record for Jaipur remains 326 mm, set in 1981, said the MeT officials.

The intense rain, which began Monday evening, disrupted daily life, especially for office-goers returning home. Two-wheeler riders were the worst affected as streets quickly became inundated, leading to chaos across the city.

Monday's rainfall brought more trouble than relief. In Jaipur, the 4.5 inches of rain fell in just two and a half hours, flooding roads and turning streets into virtual rivers. Traffic jams were reported from several parts of the city, and on Ajmer Road, vehicles were seen floating in waterlogged streets.

Amid continued heavy rainfall and warnings of further showers, schools -- both government and private -- will remain closed on July 29 and 30 in Alwar and Khairthal-Tijara. Schools will also be closed in Bundi on Tuesday.

Earlier, the administration had declared a two-day holiday, which was Monday and Tuesday, in Jhalawar, Kota, Chittorgarh, Tonk, Bhilwara, Baran, Dungarpur, Dholpur, Salumber, Banswara, and Ajmer.

In Ramganj Mandi (Kota), the highest rainfall in the state was recorded at 242 mm. Light to moderate rainfall was also reported in Ajmer, Bhilwara, Tonk, Alwar, Jaipur, Kota, Chittorgarh, Fatehpur, Dausa, Banswara, Baran, Bundi, Jhalawar, Sawai Madhopur, Rajsamand, Sirohi, Pali, and other areas.

In Pipaliya village (Jhalawar), water from nearby mines and drains entered residential areas late at night. Civil Defence teams rescued around 100 people.

Tilswa (Bhilwara) recorded 200 mm of rainfall in 24 hours till 5 p.m. on Monday. The overflowing Airu River submerged nearby villages, cutting off road connectivity.

Boats had to be deployed to rescue stranded residents. In response to rising water levels in the Chambal River, authorities have issued an alert from Kota to Dholpur. Water was released from multiple reservoirs to manage the flow. Many gates were opened in various dams in the wake of heavy rain.

Meanwhile, in Ramganj Mandi (Kota), water entered several residential settlements.

The Ujad River crossed the danger mark, forcing the closure of the Deoli-Arnia State Highway.

Meanwhile, the Bisalpur Dam is receiving heavy inflows due to rainfall in its catchment areas. With gauges reaching full capacity, six gates were opened to release water into the Banas River.