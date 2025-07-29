Pant's 'Never Giving Up' Mantra Gets Another Powerful Chapter In Manchester

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) According to the Oxford Dictionary, the word 'superpower' has two primary definitions: a highly influential nation (often marked by military or economic pre-eminence), and an extraordinary or superhuman capacity or skill in a normal human being.

From a cricketing perspective, Rishabh Pant has already performed feats on the field that have left many convinced he possesses some kind of superpower - hitting a six through his falling sweep shot, sweeping fast bowlers for boundaries, breaching long-standing fortresses, and chirping with his trademark lines while donning the keeping gloves.

But there's one particular superpower, which is deeply admirable, that truly defines Pant - the 'never giving up' attitude.“Chahiye hi nahi yaar superpower, already hai (I don't need a superpower, it's already there) – never giving up,” Pant once said in a video posted on the Lucknow Super Giants' Instagram account on March 19.

This 'never giving up' trait has defined him in many moments - like when he scored 97 during the drawn Sydney Test while nursing an elbow injury, or during his unbeaten 91 at the Gabba to give India a hair-raising 2-1 series win. It shone once again in March 2024, when he made a staggering comeback to competitive cricket just 15 months after surviving a life-threatening car accident.

But on July 24, during day two of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford, Pant did something nothing short of audacious: he walked out to bat again, resuming his innings on 37, despite a broken right foot. It seemed irrational and even insane, as everyone watching him, whether in the stands and on screens, was left stunned.

Some felt the Indian team was reckless in letting him bat again. The risk of aggravating his fractured fifth metatarsal on the right foot loomed large. But none of that mattered in the face of Pant's inner fire and his desire to bat again for India. He pushed through the pain, hobbling for singles and finding boundaries to score 54 - one of his most outrageous knocks.

His resilience was on full display - walking down the steps to the field after scans and painkiller injections in the hospital, and then mustering a fighting fifty for the team he truly loves representing as an international cricketer.

Truly, Pant is the face of the 'never giving up' mantra, and was further echoed by his elder sister Sakshi, who posted on her Instagram stories: "Zakhmi hoon, magar khel raha hoon, kyunki haar manna meri fitrat mei nahi hai" (I am injured, but I am still playing, because accepting defeat is not in my nature).

"He is someone who doesn't crumble under pressure; instead, he views setbacks as opportunities for growth. This attitude fuels his commitment to learning and training, which is something his fans deeply admire, based on what I have seen,” said Alisha Raut-Pimple, a sports psychologist who worked closely with Pant during his formative cricketing years, in an exclusive chat with IANS.

“I remember him once saying that failures are part of the game, but I view them only as stepping stones to refine my approach to playing - that shows his mental fortitude, and of course, his never-give-up attitude,” she added.

To an outsider unfamiliar with cricket, Pant's decision to bat with a broken foot might seem absurd. Was he chasing heroism? Or was he trying to script a highlight reel for posterity? It was none of that. This was simply 'Rishabh doing Rishabh things' - defying logic, confounding expectations, and doing what no one else dares.

Batting with a bruised finger during the Lord's Test was brave. But batting with one functional leg? That was just madness. Alisha believes this mental and physical resilience is rooted in Pant's life experiences - from traveling over 200 km from Roorkee to Delhi to give trials at Sonnet Club, to being ejected from Rajasthan's U-16 team for being an outsider, to living alone in Delhi and chasing runs at every level he played at while struggling to survive in the national capital.

Alisha also believes that losing his father, Rajendra, to cardiac arrest in April 2017 was a defining moment in Pant's life - one that revealed his inner strength. Just a few days later, he turned out for his then-franchise Delhi Daredevils (now called Capitals) in the IPL.

“I still remember the day he came out to bat for the first time after losing his father - it was like seeing a young boy carrying the resilience of a seasoned man. That strength we saw in Manchester has a lot to do with his upbringing, and the mental skills he honed by observing other sportspersons. His sheer willpower stems from the mental fortitude he's built over time,” she said.

The impact of Pant's courage moved even India head coach Gautam Gambhir - a man known for rarely singling out individuals. In a passionate dressing-room speech, Gambhir said Pant's knock didn't just inspire his teammates, but would motivate generations of cricketers in India. So, what makes athletes like Pant push through pain?

Alisha attributes it to two factors:“Internalized norms of toughness and dedication can lead athletes to ignore pain and perform even in physical discomfort. Plus, Rishabh has this warrior mentality - a belief that playing through pain is a sign of strength and toughness, often ingrained in sports culture.”

“Rishabh's attitude not only helps him in the game but also uplifts the people around him. A lot of players draw inspiration from him now, and that's why he is such an important part of the Indian Test squad.”

“He is very supportive, serves as a source of joy and constant brightness on a gloomy day when things aren't going well for the team. That's why his return to the team at that juncture at Old Trafford was a big motivating factor for the Test side," she added.

Cricketing history is filled with moments of mind over matter - where players rose above physical limitations to answer their team's call. There was Anil Kumble, the legendary India leg-spinner bowling with a broken jaw against the West Indies in St John's in 2002.

Malcolm Marshall, despite a double fracture, took seven wickets, while V.V.S. Laxman batted through back spasms in Mohali to secure a one-wicket win in a thrilling run-chase. The likes of Graeme Smith, Tamim Iqbal, Gary Wilson, Colin Cowdrey, Gordon Greenidge, and Glenn Maxwell have been examples of playing through pain despite being injured.

Now, Pant joined that pantheon at Old Trafford - the very ground where his shot selection in the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand drew criticism, and where he blasted a rollicking unbeaten ODI century against England in 2022. This time, he authored a chapter, where a fractured foot wasn't enough to stop him from contributing for his team.

It was yet another reminder of who Pant truly is - a man defined by his refusal to give up, no matter the circumstances. His already remarkable journey has now gained a new, powerful chapter: that gritty 54 at Old Trafford, a reminder of his grit and determination, etched firmly into the narrative of his enduring superpower named 'never giving up'.