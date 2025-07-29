Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Graham, Trump Warn Russia Over Ukraine War

2025-07-29 01:35:33
(MENAFN) On Monday, US Senator Lindsey Graham issued a stern warning to Russia and its business affiliates, indicating that President Donald Trump is resolute in his intentions to bring the Ukraine conflict to an end.

"To those in Russia who believe that President Trump is not serious about ending the bloodbath between Russia and Ukraine: You and your customers will soon be sadly mistaken. You will also soon see that Joe Biden is no longer president," Graham stated on X.

He urged Russian leadership to engage in peace negotiations, specifically referencing former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who criticized Trump the same day.

Medvedev cautioned that Trump’s increased pressure on Moscow could provoke a wider confrontation, involving not just Ukraine, but potentially igniting direct hostilities between the US and Russia.

Medvedev accused Trump of engaging in "the ultimatum game" with the Russian Federation.

"50 days or 10…He should remember 2 things: 1. Russia isn't Israel or even Iran. 2. Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country. Don't go down the Sleepy Joe road!" Medvedev wrote on X, referring to US President Joe Biden.

Medvedev’s reaction followed Trump’s latest statement earlier Monday, in which the former president warned of imposing sanctions and secondary tariffs on Russia unless the war concludes within "about 10 or 12 days," significantly shortening his previously declared timeline.

"I’m going to make a new deadline, of about...10 or 12 days from today. There’s no reason for waiting. It was 50 days, I wanted to be generous, but we don’t see any progress being made," Trump explained during a media briefing in Scotland.

