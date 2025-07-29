Functional Foods Ingredients Report 2025 For Strategy Officers And Market Intelligence Teams

The Business Research Company

What Drives The Functional Food Ingredients Market's Growth?

The functional food ingredients market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $120.27 billion in 2024 to $130.79 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing health consciousness, rising incidence of lifestyle-related diseases, consumer demand for natural and clean label products, research and development in nutraceuticals, collaboration between food and pharmaceutical industries.

What Predictions Can Be Made For The Functional Food Ingredients Market Size In The Following Years?

The functional food ingredients market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $194.54 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to personalized nutrition and customization, integration of functional ingredients in conventional foods, focus on mental and cognitive health, expansion of the senior population, e-commerce and direct-to-consumer trends. Major trends in the forecast period include advancements in food biotechnology, advancements in food science and technology, rising demand for plant-based ingredients, focus on gut health ingredients, emergence of adaptogens.

Are There Any Key Market Drivers?

Another driving factor is the rise in demand for fortified food & beverage products, which are expected to contribute to the growth of the functional food ingredients market . These are Functional Foods Ingredients that lack natural nutrients; nutrients are added to them. These foods not only boost nutrition but also provide health advantages. The consumption of fortified foods & beverage products is increasing due to growing health consciousness in consumers, increasing disease occurrences, increasing consumer's disposable income. The medicinal properties of these foods in providing healing benefits apart from energy and essential nutrients are motivating consumers to spend more on healthy food products.

Who Are The Major Companies Operating In The Market?

Major companies operating in the functional food ingredients market include Cargill Incorporated, Nestle, Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Arla Foods amba, Koninklijke DSM NV, Ajinomoto, Kerry Group, Ingredion Incorporated, Glanbia PLC, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences, FMC Corporation, Roquette Frères, Royal Cosun, Ashland, Tate & Lyle PLC, Corbion N.V., Brevel, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Kemin Industries Inc., Naturex, Beneo, The Every Company, Nuritas, Foodchem International Corporation, Global Specialty Ingredients GSI, A&B Ingredients, Shiru Inc., Sophie's Bionutrients Pte. Ltd., Clean Food Group, Paragon Pure, Canomiks.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Functional Food Ingredients Market?

Many of these companies are constantly focusing on innovative products, such as probiotic starter cultures, to drive revenues in their market. For instance, in September 2023, Royal DSM N.V., a Netherlands-based science-based company launched delvo fresh pioneer. These cultures are proven to retain an exceptionally stable pH for up to 60 days in cold storage, making them perfect for high-value recipes.

How Is The Global Functional Food Ingredients Market Segmented?

The functional food ingredients market covered in this report is segmented in terms of type, source, and application. By type, the market includes Probiotics And Prebiotics, Carotenoids, Dietary Fibers, Fatty Acids, Vitamins, Minerals, Others. In terms of source, the market is divided into natural and synthetic variants. The application segment includes beverages, dairy products, infant food, bakery and confectionery, and others.

How Is The Market Distributed Regionally?

North America was the largest region in the functional food ingredients market in 2024. Europe was the second-largest participant in the functional food ingredients market. The regions covered in the functional food market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

