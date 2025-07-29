Global Catalytic Converter Market Set For 12.1% Growth, Reaching $115.29 Billion By 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Factors Are Predicting A Rapid Expansion Of The Catalytic Converter Market ?

The catalytic converter market, which had previously boomed to $66.08 billion in 2024, is poised to reach $73.08 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.6%. This growth is backed by several key determinants such as regulatory mandates for emissions control, surged consciousness around environmental pollution and air quality, increased production and sales of internal combustion engines, adoption of three-way catalytic converters for gasoline engines, as well as the spread of the automotive industry, especially in budding markets.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Catalytic Converter Market Size?

Looking ahead, the catalytic converter market is anticipated to leap to $115.29 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 12.1%. The forecast period growth can be linked to an upswing in requirement for emissions control in commercial and heavy-duty vehicles, advancements in catalytic converter substrates, the reduction of particulate matter emissions, and its burgeoning application in non-automotive sectors. Among the major trends observed during this period, selective catalytic reduction SCR technology's integration, advanced substrates' development, light, compact converter designs, and on-board diagnostics for emission monitoring have been notable.

How Is The Increased Automobile Production Driving The Growth Of The Catalytic Converter Market?

The catalytic converter market's forward momentum is expected to be further propelled by a rise in automobile production. Automobiles, referring to passenger vehicles with four wheels and an internal combustion gasoline or diesel engine, play a key role on public highways. Catalytic converters, critical to reducing harmful emissions such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, and hydrocarbons, hence find substantial application in the automotive sector.

Which Key Players Are Dominating The Catalytic Converter Market?

Leading players in the catalytic converter market include Benteler International AG, CDTi Advanced Materials Inc., Continental AG, The Eberspächer Group of Companies, Faurecia PVT. LTD., Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd., Johnson Matthey Plc, Magneti Marelli S.P.A., Tenneco Inc., Umicore N.V., BASF Catalysts LLC, Bosal International NV, Sango Co., Yutaka Giken Co. Ltd., General Motors Company, Ford Motor Company, Denso Corporation, Komatsu Ltd., Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., HJS Emission Technology GmbH & Co. KG, Jetex Exhausts Ltd., SAE Manufacturing Specialties Corp., Eastern Manufacturing Inc., MagnaFlow, Walker Exhaust Systems, AP Exhaust Products Inc., Flowmaster, BORLA Performance Industries, Gibson Performance Exhaust.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Catalytic Converter Market?

A key trend observed among major companies in the catalytic converter space is a strong focus on innovations that prioritize ease of use for swift and effective service. These innovations are centered around designing products, services, or systems that are straightforward and intuitive for users.

How Is The Catalytic Converter Market Segmented?

The catalytic converter market report segments the market by type, material, vehicle type, off-highway vehicle type, and three-way catalytic converter.

- Types include Three-Way Catalytic Converter TWCC, Four-Way Catalytic Converter FWCC, Diesel Oxidation Catalyst DOC, Selective Catalytic Reduction SCR, Lean NOx Trap LNT.

- Materials include Palladium, Platinum, Rhodium.

- Vehicle types comprise Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Truck, and Bus.

- Off-Highway Vehicle Types include Agricultural Tractors, Construction Equipment, Mining Equipment.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Catalytic Converter Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific took the lead as the largest region in the catalytic converter market and is expected to maintain the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Our report covers several other significant regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

