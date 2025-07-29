Global 5G Core Market Forecast To Reach $105.06 Billion By 2029 With 77.8% Annual Growth

The Business Research Company

What Key Factors Have Contributed To The Growth Of The 5G Core Market Size ?

Evolving market trends demonstrate a noticeable rise in the size of the 5G core market. An array of contributing factors that drove this growth in the historic period includes increasing mobile data traffic, demand for higher data speeds and low latency, proliferation of the internet of things IoT, global standardization efforts, and industry collaboration.

What Is The Anticipated Growth Rate And Market Size Of The Global 5G Data Market?

The 5G core market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. Projections indicate that the market could grow to $105.06 billion by 2029, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 77.8%. Insights from the forecast period reveal that this expansion can be attributed to rapid 5G network deployments, growth in enterprise and industrial 5G use cases, increased focus on network security, and expansion of private 5G networks. Other anticipation of technological advancement such as network slicing for industry-specific applications, edge computing integration in the 5G core networks, and open RAN adoption are also poised to influence the market during the forecast period.

What Is Propelling The Growth Of The 5G Core Market?

A significant factor driving the growth of the 5G core global market is the explosion of data traffic. Data traffic, also referred to as network traffic, pertains to the volume of data that is being transmitted through a network at a particular point in time. Utilizing 5G Core for data traffic management offers various advantages such as enhanced network capabilities, service exposure, and traffic steering features, providing additional tools for optimizing traffic management and achieving efficient data traffic handling. According to a report published by Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, a Sweden-based provider of IT services, worldwide mobile data traffic hit roughly 90 EB per month in 2022. By 2028, it is estimated to surge by nearly four times, reaching 325 EB per month. Thus, the explosion of data traffic demands increased utilization of the 5G Core.

Which Corporations Are Key Players In The 5G Core Market?

Major companies operating in the 5G core market include Nokia Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., and many more. With their unique solutions and services, these significant players form the competitive landscape of the 5G Core Market.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The 5G Core Market?

Technological advancements are key trends gaining popularity in the 5G core global market. An example of this is Nokia Corporation, a Finland-based global leading telecommunication service provider, which, in November 2022, introduced a software-as-a-service SaaS alternative for its enterprise customers. This innovation aimed to provide an easier way to deploy the 5G standalone SA core network. Nokia Core SaaS is the market's first complete 5G core solution, delivering all key cloud-native network services via a SaaS delivery paradigm.

What Is The Segmentation Of The 5G Core Market?

The 5G core market is segmented as follows –

1 By Component: Solutions, Services

2 By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premises

3 By Network Function: Access and Mobility Management AMF, Session Management Function SMF, and others.

4 By End-User: Telecom Operators, Enterprises

Furthermore, subsegments of the market include Cloud-Native Functions, Software-Defined Networking SDN, Network Functions Virtualization NFV, Network Slicing, others under solutions; and Professional Services, Managed Services under services.

What Is The Scenario In The 5G Core Market?

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the 5G core market in 2024. Furthermore, this region expects to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Other regions covered in the 5G core market report encompass Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

