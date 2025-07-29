403
M4 Rifle Shooting Leaves Four Dead in Manhattan Skyscraper
(MENAFN) A devastating shooting incident rocked Midtown Manhattan on Monday evening when a lone gunman, wielding an M4 rifle, unleashed chaos within a high-rise office building, claiming the lives of at least four individuals, including a New York City police officer, before taking his own life.
The horrific event began around 6:30 p.m. local time at 345 Park Avenue, a towering 44-story skyscraper home to prominent businesses such as JP Morgan, KPMG, Deutsche Bank, Blackstone, and the NFL. Authorities reported that the assailant, armed with a high-capacity M4 rifle, initiated gunfire in the lobby before retreating and barricading himself on the 33rd floor. Police later discovered him deceased from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest.
Visuals aired by media and local media outlets depicted a scene of urgent evacuation, with heavily armed officers from the NYPD and Sheriff’s Department meticulously sweeping the building. Employees were observed exiting with their hands raised as law enforcement secured each floor. One individual was seen being carried by officers and receiving immediate medical attention on the ground.
The FBI confirmed the deployment of agents from its New York Field Office to aid in the ongoing investigation. Deputy Director Dan Bongino characterized the area as an “active crime scene” on social media. Mayor Eric Adams issued a plea to New Yorkers to steer clear of the vicinity and adhere to safety directives, confirming an “active shooter investigation” was in progress.
By late Monday evening, police assured the public that the immediate danger had passed. “At this time, the scene has been contained and the lone shooter is dead,” NYPD stated in a post on X.
Police identified the deceased suspect as Shane Tamura, 27, of Las Vegas, noting his “documented mental health history.” The motive behind the assault remains under investigation, as authorities work to ascertain if the building or its occupants were specific targets.
