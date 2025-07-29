Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UK Aims to Recognize Palestinian State

2025-07-29 01:19:21
(MENAFN) The United Kingdom intends to formally acknowledge the State of Palestine prior to the next general election scheduled for 2029, a senior official stated on Monday.

During an interview with a news agency, Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds affirmed that the current administration is committed to recognizing Palestinian statehood.

He explained that it is both a goal and a forthcoming action for government ministers.

When questioned about whether this recognition would happen during the current parliamentary term, Reynolds replied: "In this parliament, yes. I mean, if it delivers the breakthrough that we need."

He emphasized the importance of timing and impact, cautioning against a hollow gesture: "But don't forget, we can only do this once. If we do it in a way which is tokenistic, doesn't produce the end to this conflict, where do we go to next?”

Addressing the dire humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip, he remarked on the urgency of aid: "The point about the airdrops is that we cannot wait -- we've got to do something."

He added, "We can all see the lapse in humanity on display."

British Premier Keir Starmer has reportedly faced internal pressure from prominent government figures urging him to immediately recognize Palestinian statehood.

Additionally, Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee recently advocated for swift recognition, encouraging the government to take decisive and courageous action in collaboration with international allies to advance a two-state resolution between Israelis and Palestinians.

